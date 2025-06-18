Datamaran Launches Its Core Product: Intelligence For The Next Era Of Corporate Sustainability And Reporting

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamaran , the global leader in risk and governance intelligence software, today announced the launch of its Core Product – a powerful solution that helps companies quickly and confidently identify, manage, and disclose the ESG issues, risks, and opportunities most relevant for their business.

The launch of Datamaran Core marks the evolution of the company's governance platform into the Datamaran Suite , offering two distinct solutions to meet organizations' varying approaches and needs. Core supports in-house sustainability, legal, and risk teams in delivering decision-grade insights and managing regulatory alignment on topics such as climate change, resource use, consumers & end users, and business conduct – without the complexity and cost of a full governance platform.

"Core gives companies the capabilities they need to confidently run repeatable, audit-ready assessments while remaining agile in the face of shifting requirements," said Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder at Datamaran. "With Datamaran Core, organizations have the insights necessary to move from compliance burden to strategic advantage."

How Companies Benefit

Datamaran Core addresses four key management challenges:

Enhanced Efficiency & Automation – Core replaces static spreadsheets with streamlined, AI-assisted workflows, reducing manual effort and freeing up time for strategic action.

Regulatory Alignment & Readiness – Its systematized, auditable methodology supports compliance with disclosure frameworks – keeping companies prepared amid a rapidly evolving landscape.

Deeper Strategic Integration – With tools that support cross-functional collaboration, Core ensures ESG factors are embedded across corporate strategy, enterprise risk, and governance structures.

Improved Quality & Focus – By enabling more frequent, organization-specific analyses, companies sharpen their focus on the most relevant topics – leading to better business alignment and more focused disclosures.

Purpose-Built Modules

Datamaran Core includes access to the following modules:

Materiality Assessment – An audit-ready, evidence-based workflow to identify and prioritize sustainability topics.

IRO Hub – Translates material topics into structured insights across impacts, risks, and opportunities.

DMA Evaluate – Supports ongoing compliance and strategic agility with version tracking and reassessment prompts.

Monitoring, Report Search & Regulatory Search – Surfaces key trends, peer benchmarks, and regulatory shifts.

Datapoints Export + Assurance Pack – Helps prepare for internal and external audit processes.

Core Plus Community

Core users also gain exclusive access to Harbor+ , the premium tier of Datamaran's new global community for corporate sustainability professionals. Through Harbor+, clients benefit from:

Member-only virtual and in-person events

Direct access to ESG experts

Exclusive research and insights, including the Quarterly Policy Brief

