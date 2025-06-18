Golf Cart And NEV Market Set To Tee Off Toward USD 13.2 Billion By 2033 With 10.6% CAGR Drive

Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Growth

Demand for golf carts and NEVs varies by region, influenced by factors such as population density, infrastructure development, tourism industry, and landscape.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market by Propulsion (Gas Powered Engine, and Electric Powered), and Type (Neighborhood Electric Vehicle, and Golf Cart): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033." According to the report, the global market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $13.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2033.

🌍 Driving Demand: Sustainability Meets Urban EfficiencyWith urbanization accelerating across the globe, there's an increasing demand for compact, eco-friendly transportation tailored to short-distance commuting. Golf carts and NEVs are gaining momentum as preferred mobility solutions in residential communities, university campuses, business parks, and urban centers, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional fuel vehicles.Rising environmental awareness, coupled with stricter emissions regulations and a shift toward low-carbon mobility, is pushing both consumers and governments to embrace electric-powered transportation. Golf carts and NEVs fit squarely into this trend, offering tailpipe-emission-free operation and reduced noise pollution-key attributes in modern, sustainable mobility.Recent Development:In January 2024, WiTricity introduced its wireless charging solution for electric golf cars and NEVs at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, showcasing its technology through a South Korea-based OEM vehicle equipped with WiTricity's receiver, alongside a Ford Mach-E upgraded with WiTricity's HaloTM Wireless Receiver, demonstrating the versatility and potential of their wireless charging technology across different vehicle types and manufacturers.In January 2024, SC Carts, a Vernon-based company specializing in luxury low-speed electric vehicles (LSVs) , announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Vernon Golf and Country Club. With this collaboration, SC Carts is expected to work closely with the golf course during the upcoming golf season, offering special events, demonstrations, and promotional offers.In January 2024, a Vernon-based cart company, SC cart partnered with Vernon Golf and Country Club marking a milestone in the golfing community. This collaboration allows SC Carts to showcase its luxury low-speed electric vehicles (LSVs) directly on the golf course during the upcoming season. As the first and only manufacturer approved by Transport Canada to produce street-legal LSVs in their category, SC Carts leverages this unique position to offer golfers the convenience of driving from their homes to the course and back. This partnership underscores the rise in demand for environmentally friendly transportation solutions within golfing communities and highlights SC Carts' commitment to innovation and convenience in the industry.In March 2023, Club Car launched CRU, a street-legal lifestyle vehicle, expanding its electric vehicle portfolio into the Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV) category, offering consumers a fun and sustainable option for short trips while disrupting the low-speed vehicle (LSV) market.In December 2022, Saera Electric Auto launched an exclusive electric golf cart into the Indian market, offering a sustainable and convenient solution for golfers and recreational users. This electric golf cart is designed to provide efficient and eco-friendly transportation on golf courses and other leisure venues, catering to the surge in demand for electric mobility solutions in India. With its launch, Saera Electric Auto aims to enhance the golfing experience while promoting environmental sustainability in the Indian market. ⚡ Segment Insights: Why Electric is Taking the Lead◼️Electric propulsion leads the charge, backed by:▪️ Strong government incentives, including tax credits, rebates, and exemptions.▪️ Growing consumer preference for green vehicles.▪️ Advances in lithium-ion battery technology enabling longer range, faster charging, and improved performance.◼️Golf carts continue to command a significant share of the market, thanks to:▪️ Long-standing use in golf courses, resorts, and leisure facilities.▪️ High degree of customization, catering to specific transport, comfort, and utility needs.▪️ Established demand from recreational and commercial spaces.🌎 Regional Outlook: North America Leads the WayNorth America remains at the forefront of the global market, driven by:A strong recreational vehicle culture.Widespread use in retirement communities and gated neighborhoods.Supportive regulatory frameworks and incentives for EV adoption.A well-established local manufacturing base and innovation ecosystem.

🏁 Key Players Steering the Golf Cart and NEV Market ForwardColumbia CarPar – United StatesGaria – DenmarkGEM (Global Electric Motorcars) – United StatesIngersoll Rand – United StatesMelex Golf Cars – PolandShenzhen Marshell Green Power – ChinaSpeedways Electric – IndiaTextron Inc. – United StatesVolmac Engineering – IndiaYamaha Golf Cars – Japan

