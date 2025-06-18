MENAFN - Investor Ideas) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Donald Trump's Truth Social (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a dual Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF), sparking concern from one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The proposed fund, the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF (ticker: B.T.), sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, LLC, would be the first attempt by a politically affiliated platform to offer a spot ETF with combined exposure to both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

deVere Group is issuing a strong warning to investors to exercise caution and seek independent financial advice before engaging with this product.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, comments: "We're long-term advocates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and digital assets.

"We believe they are a crucial component of modern portfolios. But this filing is not just another step forward for crypto adoption, it's an entry point that raises serious questions about alignment, influence, and investor risk.

"When a politically connected media platform attempts to issue a financial product tied to volatile, high-profile assets, investors must scrutinize everything from the structure to the motive."

deVere warns that the convergence of politics and finance in this way could create an illusion of safety or legitimacy, particularly for retail investors.

"Being SEC-filed doesn't automatically mean a product is in an investor's best interests," says the deVere CEO.

"It doesn't insulate against poor governance or conflicts of interest. These are the considerations investors need to weigh carefully, with professional guidance."

The renewed appetite for crypto exposure is intensifying, especially following the previous approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

The dual-asset proposal from Truth Social arrives at a moment of renewed enthusiasm.

deVere Group continues to support the development of well-regulated digital asset investment vehicles and encourages innovation that promotes access, security, and transparency.

"This fund filing will generate excitement. But excitement is not a strategy," Nigel Green adds.

"We urge investors: ask the hard questions, understand the mechanics, and consult advisors who are not part of the hype cycle."

