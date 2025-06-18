403
Togo suspends two French news firms
(MENAFN) Togo has imposed a three-month suspension on French state-funded media outlets France 24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI), citing repeated breaches of journalistic ethics, particularly concerning impartiality, accuracy, and fact-checking.
The decision, announced Monday by Togo’s High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC), stated that recent content from the broadcasters could incite public unrest and jeopardize institutional stability. According to HAAC, several programs contained “inaccurate, biased, and contradictory” information that could damage the country’s image and disrupt governance.
This action follows heated coverage of recent constitutional reforms in Togo, which granted President Faure Gnassingbe the role of President of the Council of Ministers—a powerful, unelected position with no term limits. Opposition groups have condemned the change as a “constitutional coup,” with France 24 and RFI reporting on public protests against it.
HAAC noted that both outlets had been previously warned during earlier debates on constitutional amendments for allegedly spreading misinformation and providing unbalanced coverage.
“Freedom of opinion does not justify spreading falsehoods or partial narratives,” the regulator emphasized.
In response, RFI and France 24 expressed surprise at the suspension, claiming they received no prior notice. In a joint statement, they reaffirmed their dedication to journalistic integrity and voiced support for their staff. They also signaled a willingness to engage with Togolese authorities to clarify any misunderstandings.
This move mirrors similar crackdowns across West Africa. Niger banned the two French media outlets in August 2023, citing disinformation. Burkina Faso and Niger have also restricted other Western broadcasters, including the BBC, VOA, and various news websites, over accusations of biased or destabilizing reporting.
