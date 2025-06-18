Marriott International Announces Plans To Add More Than 50 Properties And Over 9,000 Rooms To Its Africa Portfolio By The End Of 2027

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 18, 2025/APO Group/ --

From the Future Hospitality Summit Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced plans to expand its operations in Africa with the anticipated addition of over 50 properties and more than 9,000 rooms by the end of 2027. The company's growth strategy includes the expected entry into five markets - Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar and Mauritania. The planned expansion aims to further strengthen the company's footprint across the continent where its current operating portfolio encompasses nearly 150 properties and 26,000 rooms across 20 countries and 22 brands.

“We are witnessing a transformation of Africa's tourism sector driven by visionary government agendas, substantial infrastructure development, enhanced regional and international connectivity and diversified travel experiences, all of which are laying the foundation for a thriving hospitality sector,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.“With our renowned portfolio of brands, world-class distribution platform and award-winning travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy, we continue to drive robust expansion opportunities with owners and franchisees across Africa and remain committed to supporting the growth of its tourism sector.”

Marriott's planned expansion aims to enhance the strategic development of the company's luxury, premium and select-service portfolio across key and emerging destinations in Africa. The company's growth across the continent is expected to be largely driven by its select-service brands, including Protea Hotels by Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton, and a strong consumer demand for distinctive, high-quality hospitality experiences. Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya and Nigeria are the highest growth markets for the company in the continent, making up more than half of the projects slated to open in the next two years. Conversions and adaptive reuse opportunities are also anticipated to continue to drive meaningful growth for the company, representing more than 30 percent of the anticipated African additions by the end of 2027. The company is also seeing an increased appetite for branded residential projects across the continent.

Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President – Development, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added,“Africa is home to emerging marketplaces that offer significant growth opportunities across major gateway cities, commercial centres, safari circuits and resort destinations. Through our diverse range of extraordinary brands, we are in a position to work with developers to offer high quality accommodations along with distinct and innovative travel experiences that resonate with today's rapidly evolving consumer."

North and East Africa Fuel Expansion Plans for the Continent

Marriott is witnessing strong growth momentum in the North and East Africa regions, which together account for more than 60 percent of the company's planned additions in Africa by the end of 2027. Egypt and Morocco are expected to lead the expansion for Marriott in North Africa. Plans in Egypt include the anticipated debut of Aloft Hotels in the continent, with the opening of Aloft Ghazala Bay situated in the North Coast of the country expected in 2027. More than 50 percent of the company's expected additions in Egypt by the end of 2027 are conversion or adaptive reuse projects. Expansion highlights for Morocco include the anticipated market debut of AC Hotels by Marriott with a scheduled opening in Casablanca in 2027.

In East Africa, the company continues to see growth momentum with safari lodges and camps spurred by a growing appeal for adventure and outdoor travel. Following the successful opening of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in 2023, the company is slated to open six safari properties across the region by the end of 2027, including The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp (Kenya), and Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection (Tanzania) - both of which are scheduled to open this year.

Marriott's portfolio in Tanzania is anticipated to more than double by the end of 2027 while in Kenya the company plans to open five properties including the debut of Courtyard by Marriott with two expected openings in Nairobi in 2027. Growth plans in Uganda include the country's first Marriott Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments with scheduled openings in Kampala by the end of this year.

Demand for Premium and Select Accommodation Remains Strong in West Africa

By the end of 2027, the company expects to add six properties in Nigeria, its largest growth market in the West Africa region. Plans include the introduction of Courtyard by Marriott in the country with anticipated openings in Abuja within the next two years, and the continued expansion of Protea Hotels by Marriott and Marriott Hotels.

Marriott is also slated to enter three new markets in West Africa in the next two years. Four Points by Sheraton Sao Vicente Resort is anticipated to open this year, marking the company's debut in Cape Verde. Marriott is also expected to enter Côte d'Ivoire in 2027, with an Autograph Collection Hotel located in Assinie-Mafia, and Mauritania with a Sheraton Hotel situated in Nouakchott, which is expected to open later this year.

Growth across Southern and Central Africa Remains Steady

The company's largest market in Africa, South Africa, is expected to see an expansion of the Autograph Collection Hotels brand portfolio with the opening of Morea House in Cape Town this year, followed by the anticipated addition of a property within Kruger National Park in 2026. Marriott also plans to enter The Democratic Republic of Congo by the end of this year with a Protea Hotel by Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton in Kinshasa. The company is also expected to make its debut in Madagascar with the opening of a Delta Hotels by Marriott this year and a Protea Hotel by Marriott anticipated in 2026 in Antananarivo. The company's planned expansion also includes the anticipated debut of Le Méridien in Cameroon in 2027.

