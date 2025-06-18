403
California Report Warns of Perils from Unregulated AI Use
(MENAFN) A new report released Tuesday by California Governor Gavin Newsom highlights the grave dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) if not properly regulated, cautioning that unchecked AI development could trigger "potentially irreversible harms."
Spanning 53 pages, this comprehensive AI policy document from top scholars arrives amid efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to pass legislation imposing a decade-long freeze on state-level AI regulations designed to prevent misuse.
If enacted, the federal bill would override California’s current prohibitions against AI-generated child sexual abuse content, deepfake pornography, and robocall scams targeting senior citizens.
The report stresses, "This moratorium would mean that even if a company deliberately designs an algorithm that causes foreseeable harm, the company making that bad tech would be unaccountable to lawmakers and the public," citing objections from over 140 advocacy groups.
Additionally, more than 40 state attorneys general have voiced their opposition in a joint letter to Congressional leaders, warning about the increased vulnerability of Americans to AI-related risks, according to the California report.
Concerns around AI safety have escalated sharply, with leading tech firms revealing their models are nearing perilous capability milestones. OpenAI indicated in February that its risk assessments were "medium" in areas including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons, as outlined in the report.
Anthropic added that there is a "substantial probability that our next model may require ASL-3 safeguards" — a security level designed for technologies that could assist in manufacturing weapons of mass destruction.
This report underscores the urgent need for balanced AI governance to prevent harm while fostering innovation.
