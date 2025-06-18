The Copper Scramble: African Mining Week To Examine Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals

The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference ( ) - scheduled for October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town - will spotlight how Merger&Acquisition (M&A) deals are propelling the continent's copper industry forward. A power chat will take place, titled The Copper Scramble: How Mergers are Reshaping the Global Supply Chain. The session is expected to unpack the impact M&A deals have had and will continue to play on Africa's copper industry, highlighting recent deals and investment opportunities across the market.

Driven by the global energy transition and the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, African countries are leveraging the surge in copper demand to boost investments across the value chain. Strengthened policies, underexplored mining acreage and emerging investment opportunities have enticed a string of M&A activity, particularly across major copper producers in Africa. The AMW 2025 session on copper will explore how recent mergers are driving production across select markets.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

Striving to produce three million tons of copper per annum by 2031, Zambia – the continent's second-largest copper producer - has witnessed several impactful M&A deals recently. These include the $1.1 billion acquisition of the Mopani Mine in 2024 made by UAE-based International Resource Holdings ( ), set to increase copper production to 300,000 tons within three years, and China's JCHX Mining Management ( ) acquisition of the Lubambe Mine, which will see $300 million injected to increase production. U.S.-based startup KoBold Metals has also committed over $2 billion following its acquisition of the Dumbwa and Konkola West projects, further accelerating Zambia's copper output ambitions. Other international players, including Mercuria and Patriot Lithium, have also entered the Zambian market via M&A deals, aiming to tap into the mineral-rich Central African Copperbelt.

In Botswana, recent M&A deals aim to unlock the potential of the Kalahari Copper Belt, which stretches into Namibia. Mining firm BHP secured stakes in Cobre Limited in March 2025, gaining access to Tier 1 copper assets in Botswana. The company plans to invest $25 million in exploration, including seismic surveys and deep diamond drilling, to assess resource potential. Additionally, China's MMG Limited ( ) has announced a $700 million investment to double output at the Khoemacau Mine after acquiring it from Canada's Cuprous Capital in 2024.

As Africa continues to attract global investment and deepen strategic partnerships, AMW 2025 will serve as a vital platform to connect international investors with high-value M&A opportunities, reinforcing Africa's position as a critical player in the global copper supply chain.

