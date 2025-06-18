403
Crypto Markets Face Pressure As Macro And Technical Forces Align
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from June 17, 2025, shows that the global cryptocurrency market navigated a turbulent session marked by macroeconomic tension, regulatory developments, and technical resistance.
Bitcoin traded near $105,600, falling from almost $109,000 the day before, while Ethereum advanced 1.2% to $3,450 by mid-afternoon, even as the S&P 500 lost 0.3% in response to weak economic data and ongoing geopolitical risk.
Traders responded to the Federal Reserve 's pending interest rate decision and disappointing retail sales and industrial production figures. The U.S. dollar index climbed to 98.20, reflecting a move toward safety.
Oil prices surged as the Israel-Iran conflict escalated, pushing investors to reassess risk exposure across asset classes. This environment led to a rotation out of riskier digital assets, with altcoins such as Ether and Solana leading declines.
Ether dropped as much as 8% intraday, Solana fell over 7%, and Cardano lost 8.5% before partial recoveries. These moves followed a brief rally the previous day, indicating short-term volatility and sensitivity to external shocks.
Institutional flows played a decisive role. Ethereum ETFs recorded $11.1 million in net inflows, with one fund alone attracting $36.7 million. This influx coincided with a 15% spike in ETH/USDT trading volume, reaching $2.3 billion.
In contrast, Bitcoin ETF flows remained muted after a series of outflows earlier in June, reflecting investor caution as Bitcoin's price struggled to break above the $106,000 level.
The sideways trading range persisted, with Bitcoin unable to reclaim its May 22 all-time high of $111,653. This lack of momentum kept major crypto stocks under pressure, as evidenced by declines in companies like Coinbase and MARA Holdings.
Technical analysis of the Bitcoin daily chart reveals consolidation above $104,000, with price action hugging key moving averages. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered near 50, signaling a lack of clear momentum.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remained flat, confirming the absence of a strong trend. Bollinger Bands tightened, indicating reduced volatility and a likely buildup to a breakout.
On the four-hour chart, Bitcoin showed mild bearishness, with the MACD trending lower and RSI dipping below 50. Support at $104,000 held, but sellers maintained control below $106,000.
Macro factors and regulatory headlines added further complexity. The U.S. Senate advanced a bill to regulate stablecoins, a move that could reshape the crypto landscape if enacted.
Meanwhile, ongoing U.S.–China trade tensions and the Israel–Iran conflict kept risk appetite in check. Despite these headwinds, some altcoins like Uniswap and Bitcoin Cash posted gains of over 4% on strong volume, indicating selective buying interest.
The data points to a market in transition, with traders balancing macro risk, regulatory uncertainty, and technical signals. The next decisive move likely hinges on external catalysts and a break from the current trading range.
