Tearline's Chatpilot Surpasses 2.5M Interactions - The Scalable AI Chatbot Driving Web3 Onboarding

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) With the global AI market projected to grow 11× to $2.74 trillion by 2032 (PwC), a new frontier is emerging. Tearline is among the first to turn this convergence into a live, productized reality.

ChatPilot -Tearline's flagship AI chatbot -is proving that intelligent automation is no longer theoretical. Representing a new class of agentic tools, ChatPilot transforms user intent into real on-chain actions through natural language, eliminating traditional Web3 friction.

A Production-Ready AI Chatbot at Scale

While many AI-in-Web3 efforts remain in prototype stages, ChatPilot is live and operational across multiple ecosystems. Originally launched on TON via Telegram's mini-app interface, the chatbot has rapidly expanded to support both BNB Chain and Sui networks.

To date, ChatPilot has processed over 2.5 million user interactions with daily active usage continuing to grow. As a conversational interface , ChatPilot allows users to perform essential Web3 functions-wallet activation, token swaps, staking, and NFT minting-without ever touching a dApp UI.

Built with execution in mind, the chatbot boasts a >95% task success rate, ensuring not just seamless communication but reliable, high-accuracy on-chain execution .

Powered by Advanced LLMs for a Low-Barrier Web3 Journey

ChatPilot is a specialized Web3 AI chatbot, expertly designed to lower the barriers to entry in the Web3 ecosystem by understanding traders' intent and facilitating a wide range of crypto trading operations. Unlike generic AI chatbots focused solely on dialogue, ChatPilot is architected for execution within the Web3 vertical. Its sophisticated multi-LLM hybrid stack incorporates retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), multilingual support, and context-sensitive memory, allowing users to interact with the system using natural language.

This powerful framework enables ChatPilot to accurately interpret user intent and assist in complex blockchain operations such as token swaps, smart contract deployment, and interaction with DeFi protocols. By providing robust support within its defined scope, ChatPilot empowers users to navigate the intricacies of crypto trading with ease and confidence. While it does not automate actions beyond its operational frontier, it acts as a stable agent layer within the decentralized stack, offering a programmable interface that seamlessly integrates with logic.

Incentive-Driven Usage: AI That Rewards Participation

A key driver of ChatPilot's rapid user growth is its built-in compute-based incentive model . Users are rewarded for performing meaningful actions-minting, bridging, swapping-with rewards calculated and distributed via Tearline's incentive engine. This approach transforms user interaction into measurable economic activity.

Node operators and contributors can monetise compute resources and task logic while maintaining full on-chain transparency. The result is a robust, self-sustaining incentive loop that fosters both user retention and network growth, rare among AI tools in the decentralised space.

Beyond ChatPilot: A Growing Agent Ecosystem

Tearline's roadmap extends well beyond ChatPilot. Its multi-agent architecture is already powering new products across both Web2 and Web3 surfaces:



GhostDriver :A browser automation agent that processed 400K+ requests that automates website tasks and execution, bridging the gap between centralised and decentralised interactions. FlowAgent : A newly launched task orchestrator enabling multi-agent coordination and smart contract execution.

Each product is built atop the same intent-to-execution logic stack that powers ChatPilot, positioning Tearline as a leading force in the emerging agent economy .

As AI reshapes how users interact with blockchains, Tearline is not just deploying AI chatbots-it's scaling intelligent automation as infrastructure . In a space crowded with demos, Tearline delivers usage. And usage is what scales blockspace, and long-term value.

About Tearline

Tearline is a full-chain AI agent platform that transforms user intentions into seamless on-chain execution. Through advanced multi-agent coordination, composable workflows, and an evolving incentive economy, Tearline enables the next generation of autonomous, intelligent, and reliable Web3 infrastructure. Its growing product suite includes:



ChatPilot – An intent-centric AI chatbot deployed on BNB Chain, Sui and TON, streamlining user onboarding and on-chain actions via natural language.

GhostDriver – An execution-focused agent that automates web-based tasks across both Web2 and Web3 environments. FlowAgent – A programmable multi-agent platform designed for decentralized coordination, supporting complex cross-agent workflows.

