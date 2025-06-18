Jordan Fortifies Food Security Amid Regional Unrest

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 18 (Petra) -- Jordan has managed to maintain stable food supply chains and secure strategic reserves of essential commodities despite mounting regional tensions, according to experts and industry leaders. The Kingdom's proactive planning, diversified import routes, and collaborative emergency response have helped shield its food systems from disruption.President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Commerce, Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, said that food supply chains remain unaffected so far, largely due to the diversity of Jordan's import channels and the continued functionality of maritime and land shipping routes. He noted that while some shipping companies have increased freight and insurance fees due to instability, routes through Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Aqaba, and Syria continue to operate regularly."Essential goods are available in the market without interruption, and the chamber continues to monitor supply conditions closely," Al-Haj Tawfiq said, adding that the private sector has proven resilient in times of crisis. He stressed the need for transparency in reporting food self-sufficiency levels and cautioned against the dissemination of inaccurate figures that could undermine consumer confidence.According to Al-Haj Tawfiq, Jordan relies almost entirely on imports for certain key food items such as sugar, vegetable oils, legumes, and wheat. In contrast, the country achieves approximately 80% self-sufficiency in poultry and maintains high levels of domestic production in dairy, while self-sufficiency in red meat stands at around 30–40%.He called for stronger support for the agricultural sector, describing it as "the most affected during crises," and urged the government to move away from short-term reactionary measures toward sustainable plans that safeguard farmers and expand markets for local products. He also highlighted the potential of strengthening trade ties with Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon to boost exports.Al-Haj Tawfiq affirmed that food prices remain stable across the Kingdom and that panic buying is unjustified. He cited World Bank assessments placing Jordan among the countries with the lowest food price inflation globally.Former Minister of Agriculture Reda Khawaldeh said that Jordan has implemented a comprehensive set of plans to ensure food supply continuity despite the regional situation. He credited the country's balanced foreign relations and long-term strategies with preventing supply disruptions.Khawaldeh noted that Jordan has stockpiles of certain essential food items, particularly grains, sufficient for up to 16 months. He added that contingency plans are in place to respond to emergencies and that coordination between the National Food Security Council, the Crisis Management Center, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the private sector has enhanced system resilience.He also emphasized the significant contribution of local production in meeting demand for vegetables, poultry, eggs, and dairy. However, he acknowledged that these sectors remain dependent on imported production inputs, underscoring the importance of securing a steady flow of agricultural supplies.Food security expert Fadel Al-Zu'bi said that Jordan's supply chains have shown notable resilience, thanks to strategic planning and multi-tiered emergency mechanisms. He pointed to two central pillars of the country's food security strategy: diversifying import sources to reduce dependency on any single route, and strengthening strategic reserves of vital commodities such as grains, sugar, oil, and animal feed.Partial self-sufficiency in vegetables, poultry, dairy, eggs, and olive oil has also helped ease pressure on imports, Al-Zu'bi said. He highlighted ongoing government efforts to expand this self-sufficiency through the National Food Security Strategy 2021–2030, which aims to build a sustainable and resilient food system.Key measures under the strategy include scaling up smart irrigation techniques, investing in water harvesting, establishing agro-industrial zones in the Jordan Valley, and encouraging agricultural investment by leasing underutilized lands in areas such as the Hamad and Al-Sarhan basins.Al-Zu'bi also underscored the importance of data and monitoring systems. He cited the Regional Food Security and Nutrition Observatory, led by Jordan, as a vital tool for risk analysis and early-warning reporting. In parallel, the National Food Security Information System provides detailed data to support rapid response efforts during emergencies."Achieving food security is not limited to production," Al-Zu'bi said. "It encompasses a full ecosystem of policies, investments, partnerships, and transparency." He noted that close coordination between government, the private sector, and civil society, backed by institutional readiness, is essential to protect the Kingdom from future shocks and to position Jordan as a regional leader in food security.