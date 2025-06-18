403
Virtusa Awarded Ecovadis Gold Medal For Business Sustainability
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 18th June, 2025: Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the third consecutive year, recognizing the company's outstanding sustainability performance. This prestigious award places Virtusa in the 98th percentile of all companies assessed globally by EcoVadis, positioning us among the highest-performing organizations worldwide. In addition to its strong global percentile, Virtusa also ranks in the top 1% within our industry sector – a distinction that highlights our leadership among peers.
“This Gold Medal and our top-tier ranking are a testament to Virtusa's unwavering commitment to responsible business practices. Our sustainability agenda is integrated into our operations, our decision-making, and our long-term strategy. We recognize that sustainable performance goes hand in hand with financial and operational excellence – and we're proud that EcoVadis has validated that once again.” said Amit Bajoria, Chief Financial Officer at Virtusa.
As a global technology leader, Virtusa embeds sustainability into the core of its business, focusing on three strategic pillars: reducing environmental impact, enabling an inclusive and welcoming workplace, and fostering responsible supply chains. This commitment is underpinned by a science-based climate strategy aligned to the 1.5°C pathway, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In FY24, Virtusa increased its renewable energy usage to 28%, achieved a 15% year-over-year reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and recycled 50% of its water use. The company also continues to strengthen inclusion efforts and expand ESG-focused supplier engagement globally.
Virtusa's progress is made possible through structured sustainability governance, regular engagement with stakeholders, and the integration of ESG principles across its operations – from cloud-native green IT solutions to biodiversity restoration projects. These initiatives reflect Virtusa's long-term vision: to engineer a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future through innovation and accountability.
Virtusa's recognition underscores the company's continued dedication to engineering meaningful, measurable impact – not only through technology but through responsible growth and governance. EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, having evaluated more than 85,000 companies across four key themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 27,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.
Virtusa's unique Engineering First approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.
Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.
