Gold Analysis Today 17/06: Will Prices Rise? (Chart)
- The overall Trend for Gold: Bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3372 – $3330 – $3290 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3425 – $3466 – $3530 per ounce.
- Sell Gold from the resistance level of $3460 with a target of $3340 and a stop-loss at $3500. Buy Gold from the support level of $3330 with a target of $3500 and a stop-loss at $3280.
Based on the daily timeframe chart, the overall trend for gold prices remains bullish. The direction of technical indicators is still upward, led by the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). Currently, bulls are looking to break the psychological $3400 per ounce resistance in preparation for new record bullish breakthroughs. These breakthroughs, in turn, will move technical indicators towards strong overbought levels. Conversely, over the same timeframe, a break in the bullish outlook for gold's trajectory would occur with a move towards the $3285 per ounce support level first.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewCitibank's Future Gold Price Forecast:Citibank Research states that spot gold prices may have peaked, with expectations for a decline in the third quarter of 2025. The firm anticipates the gold price index to stabilize around the $3100 to $3500 per ounce range in Q3, before retreating further by year-end and into 2026. Also, Citibank believes that unexpected resolutions to ongoing geopolitical crises and uncertainties could lead to gold prices falling sooner than expected.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment