Sivers Semiconductors To Participate In The 15Th Annual Roth London Conference
KISTA, Sweden, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced that the Company's CEO, Vickram Vathulya, will attend and participate in the 15th Annual Roth London Conference , taking place June 24–26, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.
Hosted by Roth Capital Partners, this exclusive invitation-only event offers institutional investors the opportunity to engage in one-on-one and small group meetings with senior management teams from approximately 70 growth-oriented companies across multiple sectors. The intimate conference format is designed to facilitate deep, insightful discussions through 40-minute investor-management sessions, along with multiple networking events.
"We're looking forward to connecting with investors at this year's Roth London Conference," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "It's an excellent opportunity to share the Sivers Semiconductors growth story, discuss the company's expanding opportunities, market traction, product developments for both the photonics and wireless markets and explore strategic partnerships."
Mr. Vathulya is available to participate in one-on-one discussions with analysts and investors throughout conference. To book a meeting with Mr. Vathulya, please contact your Roth salesperson or email the event one-on-one desk at [email protected] .
CONTACT:
Media Contact
Tyler Weiland
Shelton Group
+1-972-571-7834
[email protected]
Company Contact
Vickram Vathulya
CEO
[email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
c4165639
