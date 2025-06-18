403
Akamas Automotive Unveils the All-New Electric EH7 and EHS7 Models of the Luxury Car Brand "Hongqi"
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – 17 June, 2025): In a grand celebration buzzing with anticipation, held at the St. Regis Amman, Akamas Automotive, the exclusive distributor for the premium Hongqi brand in Jordan, unveiled two groundbreaking electric vehicles to an eager audience: the all-new Sports Sedan Hongqi EH7 and Sports SUV Hongqi EHS7. These new models embody bold, contemporary design and advanced technological capabilities, elevating the driving experience with luxury, performance, and innovation.
The event brought together a distinguished crowd, including dignitaries, business leaders, and representatives from key institutions in the Kingdom. Also in attendance were members of traditional and digital media, high-profile automotive and lifestyle influencers, and company officials. Prominent media figure Randa Karadsheh kicked off with a welcome note, setting the stage for Hongqi Jordan to showcase the brands’ core pillars of luxury, sophistication, and intelligence inherent in both vehicles.
Mr. Fathi Allam, Vice president of FBB Motors, expressed his delight at the launch of these two models, which represent a new chapter in Hongqi's strategy for luxury electric transformation and global market expansion. He emphasized Akamas Automotive's commitment to introducing the latest Hongqi electric models to the Jordanian market with unmatched sophistication at an accessible price.
“These vehicles reflect our ambition to meet and exceed customer expectations, not only through innovation but through unmatched service before, during, and after the sale,” Mr. Allam said. “This enables customers to fully immerse themselves in the Hongqi experience while reinforcing our leadership among Hongqi dealerships worldwide.”
Amarin further highlighted the brand’s dedication to excellence, revealing that “Hongqi has made significant investments in the development of its electric vehicle line, reflecting China's smart renaissance in luxury mobility. The brand philosophy, consisting of ‘new nobility,’ ‘new exquisiteness,’ and ‘new feelings,’ shines through in the integration of modern oriental design aesthetics with advanced electric driving systems and fine luxury. These elements include cutting-edge safety features and refined interiors. We’re confident that both models will deliver a dynamic and seamless driving experience across various terrains, ensuring maximum safety and stability.”
The innovative showcase offered a closer look at the advanced features and specifications of the EH7 and EHS7. Positioned at the forefront of the global competition in high-performance, energy-efficient electric vehicles, both models promise extended driving range and reduced charging times. This is made possible by a modular engineering platform specifically developed to support Hongqi’s luxury EV line, balancing speed, comfort, longevity, and environmental responsibility in a striking design.
The Hongqi EH7, available in rear- (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations, delivers up to 340 hp in the RWD version and 610 hp in the AWD model, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. It offers two battery options: 85 and 111 kWh, providing a maximum range of up to 640 km and ultra-fast charging capabilities in just 20 minutes. On the inside, the car features an augmented reality head-up display, heated and massaging seats, and smart driver assistance systems, making it a luxurious choice for both daily commutes and long-distance travel.
The Hongqi EHS7, also offered in RWD or AWD, boasts up to 610 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. It is powered by a 111-kWh battery, delivering a range of up to 610 km and 20-minute super-fast charging. The cabin features a 15.5-inch central entertainment screen, a premium 12-speaker audio system, spacious memory foam seating, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance technologies, perfectly embodying the concept of practical luxury and family-friendly spaciousness in the SUV segment. This makes the EHS7 an ideal companion for comfortably elegant family travel and long adventures.
Since their initial debut in China in 2024, both models have garnered significant preorder demand in Europe, highlighting the reliability of the Tiangong EV architecture. This advanced platform, developed by Hongqi in 2024, represents a major technological breakthrough. It features a fully integrated electric propulsion compatible with both rear- and all-wheel drive configurations and delivers versatile capabilities. Incorporating Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology and high-performance battery cells, it increases driving range, enhances energy efficiency, and shortens charging time, solidifying Hongqi’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and luxury in the electric vehicle space.
It is worth noting that Hongqi is China’s longest-standing luxury automobile brand, with a legacy that dates back to 1958 when it was founded by the FAW Group. Originally reserved for high-ranking officials and major national events, Hongqi quickly became a symbol of prestige, becoming known as the official car of China. Over the decades, the brand achieved numerous milestones, with notable performance in the 1990s. In 2018, Hongqi launched a comprehensive modernization strategy, introducing contemporary designs and pursuing global expansion—an effort that has led to remarkable sales growth.
In 2024 alone, the brand achieved record sales of over 411,000 units, including 115,000 EVs, representing a 43.7% year-on-year increase in the clean energy segment. Today, Hongqi is present in more than 97 countries, and its vehicles are used by 73 embassies and international organizations, further solidifying its status as a symbol of official Chinese sophistication.
As part of its commitment to future mobility, the brand has developed advanced technology platforms such as Tiangong and Jiuzhang, paving the way for the next generation of smart and electric vehicles. Through these continuous efforts, Hongqi has evolved from a domestic icon into a global ambassador of Chinese luxury, seamlessly blending oriental heritage with modern innovation.
