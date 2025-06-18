403
UAE Restaurant Group Celebrates Shaikha Al Nowais as First Female Secretary-General of UN Tourism
(MENAFN- Katch ) Abu Dhabi, UAE (18 June 2025): The UAE Restaurant Group (UAERG) recently extended its heartfelt congratulations to Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais on her groundbreaking appointment as the first female Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). In a move that marks a major milestone not only for the UAE but also for global tourism and hospitality, Shaikha Al Nowais’s leadership is set to inspire transformative change and drive inclusive, sustainable development across the sector.
Elected during the 123rd session of the UN Tourism Executive Council in Madrid on May 30th, Shaikha Al Nowais will officially assume the role in January 2026. With over 15 years of experience in tourism and hospitality strategy, she is a proven leader in sustainability, investment, and innovation. Her appointment not only recognises her individual excellence but also reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to empower women in leadership and position itself as a hub for global hospitality.
In her upcoming role, Shaikha Al Nowais will lead the UN’s specialised agency for tourism at a critical time for the industry. Her ambitious five-pillar vision includes responsible tourism, youth and women empowerment, tech-driven solutions, innovative financing, and transparent governance. Her leadership is expected to create a ripple effect that enhances global tourism standards, fosters economic growth, and encourages the inclusion of emerging markets and voices, particularly from the Middle East.
This historic appointment also shines a spotlight on the strength of the U’E’s hospitality ecosystem. As a prominent figure in the Hotel Association and the Middle East and Africa chapter of the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA), Shaikha Al Nowais has long been at the forefront of strategic collaboration across the public and private sectors. Her deep ties to the regional hospitality community, including associations such as HAMA, where UAERG Vice Chairman Amit Nayak also holds leadership roles, further showcase the collaborative spirit that drives innovation within the UAE’s tourism and F&B sectors.
Amit Nayak, Vice Chairman of the UAE Restaurant Group and Vice President of HAMA MEA, recently commented, Shaikha Al No’ais’s appointment is a momentous achievement for the global hospitality community. Her vision for responsible and inclusive tourism resonates with our goals at HAMA MEA and UAERG, where we strive to align investment strategies with long-term, sustainable growth. Her appointment sets a powerful example for aspiring leaders across the UAE and beyond.”
Abdulla Al Mulla, Chairman of the UAE Restaurant Group, added, Shaikha Al No’ais’s appointment as Secretary-General of UN Tourism. It is a powerful statement of the talent and ambition emerging from the UAE. As the national representative body for the food and beverage industry, we at UAERG believe her leadership will create stronger ties between tourism and gastronomy, opening new opportunities for cross-sector collaboration and global culinary innov”tion.”
The UAE Restaurant Group is a not-for-profit collective of industry professionals committed to driving the UAE’s emergence as a global gastronomic destination. UAERG represents the food and beverage sector through advocacy, collaboration, and education, serving as a vital link between government, business, and the broader community. The Group champions sustainability, innovation, and workforce development while promoting the U’E’s culinary landscape on the world stage.
Shaikha Al Nowais’s election is a defining moment for the UAE and its role in shaping the future of global tourism. UAERG stands ready to support her vision and collaborate across sectors to ensure that the UAE continues to lead with purpose, innovation, and inclusivity.
