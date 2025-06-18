Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
G42 and Liquid AI Partner to Deliver Private, Local and Efficient AI Solutions to Enterprises at Scale


2025-06-18 02:26:42
(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — June 17, 2025 — G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, and Liquid AI, a leading efficient foundation models company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, today announced that they have entered into a multifaceted commercial partnership to facilitate the creation, training and commercialization of generative AI solutions powered by Liquid Foundation Models.

The goal of the partnership is to jointly develop and deploy private generative AI solutions internationally, from the Middle East and North Africa to the Global South, and across many sectors, such as investment and banking, consumer electronics, telecommunications, biotech, and energy.

G42 companies such as Core42 and Inception are involved in various aspects of the partnership, from AI infrastructure for AI development to co-designing multimodal foundation models and deployment.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision for AI that is sovereign, efficient, and enterprise-ready,” said Dr. Andrew Jackson, group chief AI officer of G42. “By combining G42’s infrastructure with Liquid AI’s model innovation, we’re advancing scalable, trusted AI solutions for global industries.”

“The scale and impact that G42 has brought to the AI world is inspiring,” said Ramin Hasani, co-founder and CEO of Liquid AI. “This partnership, complementary to the global AI momentum, enables a top-down approach to delivering efficient, capable, and private general-purpose AI models at scale to enterprises faster than ever.”


