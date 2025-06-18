403
Henkel Consumer Brands MEA Sets Sustainability Benchmark with Gold Award for Circular Packaging
(MENAFN- SEC Newgate) • 50% recycled PET bottles introduced across Gliss shampoo range
Dubai, UAE, 18 June 2025 – Henkel Consumer Brands Middle East & Africa (MEA) was awarded the prestigious Gold Award for Sustainable Brand Owner of the Year at the Prime Awards MEA 2025 in Dubai, recognising its efforts to drive circularity and advance sustainable packaging in the region.
The award follows the successful rollout of the Gliss recycled PET initiative, which introduced 50% recycled PET bottles across the Gliss shampoo range in MEA markets, a significant step toward promoting more responsible consumption and building infrastructure for circular packaging at scale.
“Sustainability in this region comes with unique challenges, from varying local regulations to gaps in recycling infrastructure,” said Valentina Reveron, Head of Packaging for Henkel Consumer Brands MEA. “This initiative combined technical innovation with practical, region-specific execution, and it has set a new benchmark for the beauty and personal care sector.”
A key milestone was the shift to localised production of recycled PET bottles in Türkiye, enabling regional sourcing, reducing transport emissions, and supporting local manufacturing. The move also improved supply chain resilience, a crucial factor in a diverse and dynamic region like MEA.
The initiative contributes to Henkel’s global 2025 sustainability targets, which include reducing virgin plastic use by 50%, ensuring all packaging is recyclable or reusable, and using 30% recycled plastic across the entire Consumer Brands portfolio.
By bringing sustainable innovation to scale in MEA, Henkel underscores its Purposeful Growth Agenda, proving that real environmental impact is possible when global ambition meets impactful regional action.
