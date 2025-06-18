1001Canvas Launches 'Vintage Paint By Numbers' Collection - A Creative Tribute To Timeless Nostalgia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Step back in time with beautifully designed DIY kits that bring classic art styles to life-no experience needed.

- RobbDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 1001Canvas, the fast-growing creative canvas brand known for its personalized paint-by-numbers kits, is proud to unveil its latest collection: Vintage Paint by Numbers - a charming new line inspired by mid-century art, retro aesthetics, and timeless scenes from the past.Blending classic style with modern DIY creativity, the Vintage series features carefully curated designs ranging from nostalgic landscapes and old-town streets to iconic portraits and vintage motifs. Each kit is designed to help users relax, create, and connect with a bygone era-brushstroke by brushstroke.Key features of the Vintage Paint by Numbers collection include:🎨 Premium linen canvas with clearly marked numbers and lines🖌️ Complete set with non-toxic acrylic paints and multi-size brushes🖼️ Optional frame kits and hanging hardware for easy home display🎁 Beautiful packaging that makes every kit gift-ready⭐ Custom paint by number option for personalization.Each design invites users to slow down, unplug, and rediscover the joy of analog creativity. Whether you're new to painting or an experienced hobbyist, these kits offer a satisfying, screen-free way to unwind.The Vintage collection is now available exclusively at 1001canvas official site , with 20% off for a limited time through June 30, 2025.About 1001CanvasFounded in Denver, Colorado, 1001Canvas believes that anyone can be an artist. The brand specializes in personalized paint-by-numbers kits and thoughtful canvas gifts, helping people capture memories and express creativity through the power of color. With over 50,000 happy creators worldwide, 1001Canvas continues to make art more accessible and meaningful for everyone.

