Amazon Fund Hits Record Investment, Aims For Real Change In The Amazon
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Amazon Fund, managed by the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), has approved a record R$1.189 billion ($215 million) in projects for the first half of 2025.
This fund, started in 2008, uses donations from foreign governments and companies to support efforts that prevent deforestation and encourage sustainable development in the Amazon rainforest.
Its main goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by keeping the forest standing and helping local communities find better ways to use their land. The Amazon Fund stands out because it only invests in projects that do not require repayment.
That means the money goes directly to activities like monitoring forests, restoring damaged areas, supporting sustainable farming, and improving land management.
Since its creation, it has received about $1.9 billion in pledges from countries such as Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom, and others.
These funds have backed more than 115 projects across the Amazon region, reflecting a long-term commitment to both environmental and economic goals.
The Fund's management structure is unique. BNDES oversees the money, while a committee of government, state, and civil society representatives sets guidelines and checks results.
Verified Impact and Expanding Reach of the Amazon Fund
Independent technical experts confirm whether the projects actually reduce deforestation and emissions, using data from Brazil's national space agency. The Amazon Fund supports a wide range of activities.
Projects include protecting public forests, helping farmers use land more efficiently, restoring areas that have already been cleared, and developing new ways to monitor illegal logging.
Up to 20% of the Fund's resources can also be used to help other tropical countries or other regions in Brazil set up their own monitoring systems. The Fund's impact is visible in the numbers.
By 2018, it had received R$ 3.4 billion in donations, mostly from Norway and Germany. After a pause in funding due to political disagreements in 2019, support resumed in 2023 with new contributions from several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Fund's largest recent projects focus on improving environmental enforcement, restoring Indigenous lands, and supporting local communities like the quilombolas, who have deep roots in the Amazon.
What makes the Amazon Fund important is its practical approach. It ties funding to real results-like measurable drops in deforestation-and uses outside experts to check the data.
This model has made it a reference for other countries trying to balance economic growth with forest protection. The Amazon Fund's record investment in 2025 shows that, with careful management and clear goals, progress is achievable.
It demonstrates that it is possible to support both the environment and local economies. As the Amazon faces ongoing threats, the Fund's approach offers a tested way to make a difference that benefits both people and the planet.
