Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indonesian Volcano Erupts, Ash Cloud Soars to 11 km

Indonesian Volcano Erupts, Ash Cloud Soars to 11 km


2025-06-18 01:52:47
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, an eruption from Mt. Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province sent an ash plume soaring 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) into the sky. This volcanic activity comes after authorities elevated the volcano’s alert status to the highest level, four, on Monday, as reported by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

Situated on Flores Island, a popular destination for tourists, the volcano’s sudden eruption prompted officials to issue safety warnings. Yohanes Kolli Sorywutun, an officer stationed at the Volcano Observation Post, urged residents and visitors alike to remain composed and adhere strictly to instructions from local authorities. According to media, the officer emphasized the importance of avoiding an exclusion zone within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of the volcanic crater.

In parallel, the Japan Meteorological Agency is closely monitoring the eruption to assess any potential tsunami threat, with a Japanese broadcaster confirming ongoing surveillance efforts.

Indonesia, lying along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” experiences frequent seismic events and boasts approximately 130 active volcanoes, marking it as one of the globe’s most volcanically active regions.

MENAFN18062025000045017169ID1109688261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search