403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesian Volcano Erupts, Ash Cloud Soars to 11 km
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, an eruption from Mt. Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province sent an ash plume soaring 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) into the sky. This volcanic activity comes after authorities elevated the volcano’s alert status to the highest level, four, on Monday, as reported by the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.
Situated on Flores Island, a popular destination for tourists, the volcano’s sudden eruption prompted officials to issue safety warnings. Yohanes Kolli Sorywutun, an officer stationed at the Volcano Observation Post, urged residents and visitors alike to remain composed and adhere strictly to instructions from local authorities. According to media, the officer emphasized the importance of avoiding an exclusion zone within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of the volcanic crater.
In parallel, the Japan Meteorological Agency is closely monitoring the eruption to assess any potential tsunami threat, with a Japanese broadcaster confirming ongoing surveillance efforts.
Indonesia, lying along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” experiences frequent seismic events and boasts approximately 130 active volcanoes, marking it as one of the globe’s most volcanically active regions.
Situated on Flores Island, a popular destination for tourists, the volcano’s sudden eruption prompted officials to issue safety warnings. Yohanes Kolli Sorywutun, an officer stationed at the Volcano Observation Post, urged residents and visitors alike to remain composed and adhere strictly to instructions from local authorities. According to media, the officer emphasized the importance of avoiding an exclusion zone within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of the volcanic crater.
In parallel, the Japan Meteorological Agency is closely monitoring the eruption to assess any potential tsunami threat, with a Japanese broadcaster confirming ongoing surveillance efforts.
Indonesia, lying along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” experiences frequent seismic events and boasts approximately 130 active volcanoes, marking it as one of the globe’s most volcanically active regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment