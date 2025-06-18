403
U.S. Awards OpenAI USD200M to Enhance Defense AI Power
(MENAFN) The U.S. government has entered into a landmark $200 million agreement with OpenAI to deliver cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions over the next year, marking the tech firm’s inaugural formal partnership with the Pentagon
.
The Defense Department stated that the agreement’s goal is to “develop prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both warfighting and enterprise domains.” This marks the first time a contract with OpenAI has appeared on the department’s official contracting platform.
The announcement follows recent efforts by OpenAI to expand its footprint in the defense sector. Earlier this year, the company unveiled plans to work with defense contractor Anduril to develop advanced AI technologies for military applications, a move initially reported by a news agency.
Just last December, Anduril secured a $100 million defense contract, around the same time OpenAI rival Anthropic revealed a new alliance with Palantir and Amazon to supply AI models to various U.S. defense and intelligence bodies.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reinforced the company’s growing involvement in national defense during an April appearance at Vanderbilt University, where he stated the company is committed to playing a role in safeguarding U.S. interests.
In a blog post, OpenAI described the new initiative as part of its broader “OpenAI for Government” program. This effort includes the deployment of specialized AI tools such as ChatGPT Gov, tailored to support federal agencies with custom models, strategic planning, and operational assistance.
OpenAI noted that the contract will harness the company’s “industry-leading expertise” to aid the Pentagon in exploring how frontier AI can be used to improve internal processes, from healthcare services for military personnel and their families to data analytics, cybersecurity, and more.
However, the company made it clear that “all use cases must be consistent with OpenAI’s usage policies and guidelines.”
.
