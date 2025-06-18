Fifth Annual Aifintech100 Reveals The Top AI Innovators Reshaping Financial Services

AIFinTech100 logo

As financial services continue to embrace the transformative power of AI, FinTech Global has announced the 2025 edition of its prestigious AIFinTech100 list.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Now in its fifth year, the AIFinTech100 recognizes the most innovative and impactful companies leveraging AI to revolutionize the financial services sector. These pioneers are driving advancements in efficiency, personalization, and decision-making across key areas including banking, insurance, compliance, payments, and customer experience.Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, the financial sector has undergone a fundamental shift in how it approaches technology and innovation. Generative AI, in particular, has emerged as a key enabler, helping financial institutions reimagine traditional processes and unlock new growth opportunities.Market momentum continues to build. Recent analysis from Mordor Intelligence shows the AI market in FinTech is projected to grow from $18.31bn in 2025 to by 2029. Looking specifically at generative AI, The McKinsey Global Institute estimates it could add between $200bn and $340bn in value to the banking industry.With AI adoption accelerating, this year's AIFinTech100 selection process was more competitive than ever. Over 2,000 companies were reviewed, with a panel of industry experts and analysts narrowing the field to the standout 100 based on FinTech Global 's in-depth research and proprietary criteria.Richard Sachar, Director at FinTech Global, commented: "AI is fundamentally reshaping the financial services landscape. The companies featured on this year's AIFinTech100 list are at the forefront of that transformation, developing solutions that enhance operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, improve customer engagement, and drive innovation across the board."“The AIFinTech100 2025 recognizes the firms setting new standards for how AI can be applied in financial services. From intelligent automation and fraud detection to hyper-personalized banking experiences, these trailblazers are leading the next wave of FinTech innovation.”Some of the leading innovators that were awarded a place on this year's AIFinTech100 list include:additiv: enables firms to innovate, automate, and scale financial services-transforming business models, expanding distribution, and reducing costs from a single platformbolttech: global insurtech building the world's leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insuranceCompanjon: leading InsurTech specializing in innovative, AI-driven embedded insurance for B2B2C that is fully digital, dynamic, and frictionlessDimply: a product that enables financial institutions' product teams to build on-brand personalized customer experiences regardless of complexityEquifax: a trusted global data, analytics and technology company that helps customers make critical decisions with greater confidenceLuware Recording: delivers secure, cloud-native compliance recording, archiving, and analytics, tailored for the financial industry. No token-based billing.Majesco: a top SaaS provider, powers insurance transformation with cloud-native solutions, intelligent workflows, Gen-AI insights, and risk management for P&C and L&AHnCino: provides intelligent AI-powered banking solutions, helping financial institutions consolidate systems, enhance decision-making, improve risk management, and create efficienciesPercipience: Data Magnifier, the cloud-based data & analytics platform quickly transforms insurance data from multiple sources from a cost to an assetPrometeia: delivers wealth management software and data solutions with natively embedded AI, trusted by 500+ financial institutions since 1974Sedric: a multi-layered AI platform for Financial Institutions that ensures every customer communication is on brand, in policy, and compliantUniveris: empowering advisors with integrated WealthTech solutions that streamline compliance, simplify operations, and drive long-term, scalable, and sustainable growthA full list of the AIFinTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at .

