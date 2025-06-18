International Institute Of Los Angeles Supports Lawsuit To Resettle Vulnerable Refugees

- Linda Dakin-GrimmLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) joined seven other nonprofit organizations from across the country in filing an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs-appellees of the Pacito v. Trump lawsuit (Case No. 2:25-cv-255 ) challenging the suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) and funding freeze.In keeping with its mission of serving refugees, immigrants, and working families throughout Southern California, IILA is taking a strong stance of support through the brief for resuming the resettlement of plaintiff Pacito and nearly 120,000 other refugees left stranded abroad after Executive Order 14163 (“Realigning the United States Refugee Admissions Program”). The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for individuals and families like the plaintiffs who are fleeing persecution and violence.IILA and fellow amici argue that the administration's actions have infringed on the free exercise of religion because of the deeply held religious beliefs that typically motivate refugee assistance and the establishment of agencies like IILA. The brief explains how,“by effectively banning all refugee arrivals into the United States, Executive Order 14163 and the Trump Administration's subsequent actions more broadly limit amici's free exercise of religion in violation of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”IILA Board of Directors Vice Chair, Linda Dakin-Grimm-senior consulting partner at Milbank LLP-played a key role in authoring the brief as counsel for the amici.“I am proud and honored to represent IILA and the other amici in this effort, standing with refugees, who are the past and future of this country,” said Dakin-Grimm.“At IILA, we have spent over a century supporting refugees and immigrants in their pursuit of safety and opportunity,” said IILA President and CEO Cambria Tortorelli.“The unfounded actions of this administration have put thousands of lives at risk, and we cannot stand idly by. This lawsuit is a necessary step in ensuring that our nation upholds its commitment to those seeking refuge.”For over 100 years, IILA has been at the forefront of assisting refugees, immigrants, and displaced individuals, providing them with the resources they need to thrive in their new communities. This legal battle aligns with the organization's mission to champion humanitarian protections and advocate for just policies that reflect the country's longstanding values of compassion and inclusivity.IILA remains committed to working alongside legal advocates, policymakers, and community partners to ensure that refugee support programs remain robust and effective.For more information about IILA's refugee services or to get involved, please visit iilosangeles or contact Marisa Moonilal Montes at ....About International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA)Founded in 1914, International Institute of Los Angeles provides critical services to immigrants, refugees, and low-income communities across Southern California. From resettlement support to workforce development, IILA is dedicated to empowering individuals and fostering inclusive communities.

Marisa Moonilal

International Institute of Los Angeles

+ +1 323-224-3800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.