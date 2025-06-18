Extend Raises $17 Million To Build Full-Stack LLM-Powered Document Processing Platform

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Extend raises $17 million to build 'document processing cloud'

June 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

Extend , a document processing platform, has raised $17 million in combined seed and Series A funding.

The round was led by Innovation Endeavors, with participation from Y Combinator, Character VC and prominent angel investors including Scott Belsky (former CSO of Adobe), Guillermo Rauch (CEO of Vercel) and Jeff Weinstein (product lead at Stripe).

Kushal Byatnal, co-founder and CEO of Extend, says:“We've seen remarkable momentum over the past year, and this funding allows us to double down on our mission of helping ambitious teams unlock the full potential of their unstructured documents.

“We quickly reached multi-millions in annual recurring revenue, surpassing the total capital raised in our seed round, all while becoming cash-flow positive.

“Now, we're scaling to meet growing demand from technical teams who rely on Extend for accuracy, speed and reliability in their document ingestion.”

Extend is setting a new standard for document processing as the only solution that offers a complete, end-to-end platform built on“cutting-edge LLMs” (large language models ).

Previously, legacy OCR and fragmented tooling meant that companies struggled to hit accuracy targets and spent months stitching together brittle pipelines.

Extend solves this by bringing everything together in one place, from an advanced parsing engine that can handle messy handwriting and tables, to evaluation tools that ensure reliability, to orchestration for deploying production ready pipelines.

This full-stack approach lets teams quickly go from raw PDFs to structured, validated, production-ready data – with 95+ percent accuracy on everything from clean documents to degraded scans.

Byatnal says:“Documents are often the system of record for mission-critical business data, but reliably extracting that data has always been a challenge.

“We built Extend to change that – delivering state-of-the-art accuracy out of the box, and letting teams go from prototype to production in days instead of months.

“With modern APIs for developers and intuitive tools for operators, we're helping companies unlock the full value of their documents, faster than ever.”

The new funding will be used to scale Extend's engineering and go-to-market teams, further invest in R&D and accelerate product development.

Today's launch includes a self-serve version of Extend's platform, enabling teams to get started immediately.

Davis Treybig, partner at Innovation Endeavors, says:“Extend is reimagining document intelligence with a full-stack approach that combines cutting-edge LLMs with real-world usability.

“We're proud to back a company that's not only delivering best-in-class accuracy but doing it with incredible speed, scalability and product vision.”

Extend's customers include Square, Brex, Checkr and Flatiron Health – teams that rely on Extend's platform to process millions of documents with precision and reliability.