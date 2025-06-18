Volvo Adds Automatic Steering Correction For Truck Tire Blowouts

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Volvo automates handling of vehicle steering if tire blows out

June 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

Volvo has further refined its“dynamic steering system” with a new function that can detect a tire blowout and“immediately take action to keep the truck safely on the road”.

The new generation of Volvo Dynamic Steering is designed to detect a front tire puncture and in a split second automatically mitigate the impact by assisting the driver to keep the truck on a steady course.

The system reduces the side forces that a sudden loss of tire air pressure can create in the case of a flat tire.

This new function adds to the list of Volvo Dynamic Steering benefits, for instance lowering the needed steering force at low speed by 75 percent – a major benefit for truck drivers as it reduces stress and strain when spending long hours in the drivers' seat.

Volvo Dynamic Steering has assisted truck drivers around the world to drive effortlessly and safely ever since the first generation of the system was introduced in 2013.

Anna Wrige Berling, traffic safety director, Volvo Trucks, says:“A flat tire can easily cause a truck to suddenly veer to the side and the consequences can be fatal.

“This innovation improves safety for drivers and surrounding road users and makes our Volvo Dynamic Steering system better than ever.”

Mitigating safety hazards – keeps the truck on track

When a tire blowout occurs on a front wheel, the initial puncture and the escaping air typically cause the front wheels to steer and the vehicle to tilt which will make the vehicle deviate from its course.

Without any support systems, it would be up to the driver to immediately seize control of the steering wheel to avoid an incident, however statistics shows that this is a very difficult situation to handle.

Volvo Dynamic Steering can assist the driver in keeping the truck in the lane. If the system detects a front flat tire, it does not wait for the symptom to occur – this means a more rapid reaction.

Preventing driver fatigue and physical strain

Volvo Dynamic Steering not only supports emergency situations like tire failure, but it also helps drivers maintain effective maneuvering, steering control, and stability under various speeds and road conditions.

Truck driving can be the cause of long-term occupational hazards in the form of physical strain and driver fatigue, particularly to the driver's neck, back and shoulders.

This is caused by long hours sitting in one spot, exposed to vibrations and having to continuously make small adjustments to the steering due to different road conditions.

Volvo Dynamic Steering reduces the vibration levels and can adapt the steering to different road conditions.

The upgraded Volvo Dynamic Steering is available for Volvo's FH, FH Aero, FMX and FM models and customers can obtain more detailed information on local availability from their nearest Volvo retailer.