Post Of Serbia Rolls Out Libiao Sorting Robots Across National Postal Network

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Post of Serbia deploys fleet of 153 Libiao robots across its network

June 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

Post of Serbia (Pošta Srbije), the national postal service of Serbia, has marked the largest single deployment of postal sorting robots in the Balkan country with the issuing of a special commemorative stamp (see pictures below).

It features a striking image depicting one of Libiao Robotics“mini yellow” sorting robots which have recently been installed within the Post of Serbia's sortation facility in Belgrade.

The Belgrade automated hub features 153 Libiao robots operating across a single layer.

Working in tandem with Libiao's highly-acclaimed T-Sort sortation system, the robots bring parcels to one of 216 individual induction lanes equipped with a scale, enabling each parcel to be weighed in-line and thus greatly speeding up the throughput of goods within the facility.

Six distinct activities which were previously executed manually, leading to inefficiency and delays, have now been integrated into the automated solution.

Post of Serbia's Belgrade hub is the latest in its network to roll out a fleet of Libiao robots, joining regional warehouses in Novi Sad, Kragujevac and Niš which each feature fleets of“mini yellows”, and a fifth in Kralijevo expected to be onstream by the end of June 2025.

Speaking recently at a ceremony unveiling the Libiao robotic technology in Novi Sad, Zoran Anđelković, acting director of Post of Serbia, said that the deployment of the advanced robotic solution for automated sorting of postal items will speed up and improve processes, making everyday tasks easier for technology workers while preserving jobs in the longer term.

He added that Post of Serbia plays a key part in the growth of online retailing in the country, and that it has implemented robotic solutions to support the growth of e-commerce and provide the capacity to attract and grow new business.

Anđelković says:“This is a big step for us, to start developing postal services even faster, to be quicker and more expeditious, and that is why we are doing all this.”

Commemorative stamp

The nationwide implementation of Post of Serbia's technological upgrade has been recognised by the issuance of a special 60 ДИН (60 RSD) stamp, part of a series commemorating the 185th anniversary of its founding.

A pioneer historically in driving forward the adoption of new technologies in the region, such as the introduction of mobile telephony and the development of a geographic information system (GIS), Post of Serbia clear strategy of sustainable development, and economic and technological progress is bolstered through the robotisation of the postal industry and the adoption of green technologies.

Libiao Robotics provides advanced robotic solutions to customers in the post and parcel (P&P) sector worldwide.

As well as supplying technology to national postal organisations in China, France, Qatar, Greece, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and the US, Libiao also powers warehouses operated by leading courier and e-commerce fulfilment businesses such as DPD, THG Fulfil and Kuehne & Nagel.

Libiao's T-Sort automated sorting system is renowned for its high stability and fault tolerance capabilities, boasting a remarkable sorting accuracy of up to 99.9 percent.

The system is engineered to sort for multiple destinations simultaneously, with robots operating on optimal paths to maximise sorting efficiency.

The technology also offers significant space-saving advantages due to its low footprint requirements and versatile deployment options across multiple warehouse levels.

Jason Zhang, VP of sales – Europe, Libiao Robotics, says:“At a time when couriers are striving to match the rising demands of consumers in regions such as Serbia where e-commerce growth is booming, our tried-and-tested automated sorting solutions provide them with not only the speed and accuracy they seek, but also the flexibility to reconfigure their fulfilment operations to take into account, for example, seasonal variations.

“As well as a growing number of customers in the P&P sector, we are seeing an increasing number of third-party fulfilment (3PL) and logistics operations deploying Libiao robots as they seek to optimise available warehouse space and drive up the speed and accuracy levels of their operations.”