MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Barclays, one of the most well-known banks in the United Kingdom, is preparing to cut more than 200 jobs from its investment banking division. This decision is part of the bank's ongoing efforts to improve performance and channel more resources into business areas with stronger growth prospects. The job cuts are expected to affect around 3% of the investment banking workforce, including some of the most senior employees, such as managing directors.

As the investment banking landscape continues to evolve, other industry actors like B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) may also need to make adjustments within their operations structure in order to align...

Read More>>

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub (“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BillionDollarClub

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

BillionDollarClub is powered by IBN