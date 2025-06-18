Whirlpool Brand Launches Spin&Load Dishwasher Rack, The Most Inclusive Lower-Level Dishwasher Rack Design On The Market

One in four U.S. households include at least one family member with a disability*. With the launch of the Whirlpool® Spin&Load Rack , Whirlpool brand brings human innovation and inclusive design to the everyday kitchen with an easy-to-use, 360o spinning lower-level dishwasher rack. Designed in collaboration with United Spinal Association, Spin&Load Rack is a replacement lower rack for a traditional dishwasher and represents a significant advancement in kitchen inclusivity.

"The Spin&Load Rack is a great example of Whirlpool brand's commitment to human-centered innovation and inclusive design that empowers families to accomplish the chores on their to-do list," said April Taylor, associate brand manager at Whirlpool brand. "It's important to us that we invest in creating inclusive and diverse products that empower all of our consumers and make a positive difference in their lives."

As the most inclusive lower-level dishwasher rack design on the market, Spin&Load Rack features an easy-to-use, 360o spinning design to allow easy access to all areas of the lower rack of the dishwasher, reducing the need for individuals to reach or reposition themselves while loading and unloading their dishes. Spin&Load Rack is easy to install and designed to fit all 24" Whirlpool Corporation dishwashers manufactured after 2018, including Amana, JennAir, KitchenAid and Maytag brands**. The accessory also features simplified and inclusive packaging, ensuring users can easily open and unbox with one hand with an accessible pull-tab design.

Whirlpool Corporation's employee resource group known as AVID (Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities) was involved in the initial development process for Spin&Load Rack, with the initial idea for the innovation stemming from an AVID-hosted challenge asking interns to design a more inclusive product. From there, Whirlpool Corporation engineers developed prototypes, which were brought to a consumer research study leveraging members of the United Spinal Association to interact with the prototypes and share feedback, informing how the final design eventually came to life. The company's design team also conducted a full usability study on Spin&Load Rack with individuals from Corewell Health to share feedback on the final design.

"In order to produce innovative and inclusive designs, it was important for Whirlpool brand to include voices from the disability community at every stage of the development process, from design and manufacturing to marketing assets and influencer involvement, including Whirlpool Corporation's AVID employee resource group and groups like the United Spinal Association and Corewell Health," said Katie Frayer, engineering analyst at Whirlpool Corporation. "As a member of AVID and one of the hosts of the AVID innovation challenge, I am thrilled to see Spin&Load Rack come to life in support of the brand's mission to create more inclusive products for those of us with mobility disabilities and make a meaningful impact on our consumers."

Spin&Load Rack will be available in June 2025 at Whirlpool/kitchen . For more information, visit .

*Based on 2019 U.S. Census Data

**Compatibility with Whirlpool brand dishwashers and dishwashers manufactured by Whirlpool Corporation after 2018, including Amana, JennAir, KitchenAid, and Maytag brands. The full list of compatible models can be found on Whirlpool .

