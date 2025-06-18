Hurricane Hustle: Get Your Checklist On!

MENAFN - 3BL) Given June is the beginning of hurricane season, our friends at FedEx have asked us to submit a guest post on hurricane preparedness. We happen to have an expert-approved hurricane preparedness checklist! You'll find a free link to it at the end of this post.

With the 2025 hurricane season upon us, now is the time to begin preparations. Having a comprehensive hurricane preparation checklist can mean the difference between chaos and calm-especially when the power goes out, the roads are blocked, and emergency help is delayed.

Whether you're evacuating or sheltering in place, this guide-developed by the veteran-led disaster relief volunteers at Team Rubicon-lays out the essential hurricane kit checklist items to protect yourself, your family, and even your pets.

Basic Survival Essentials: The Core of Your Hurricane Preparation Checklist

The foundation of your hurricane kit should include these essential survival items to help you endure the storm and the days immediately following:



Water : At least one gallon per person per day for three days. Include water purification tablets or a portable water filter. Pro tip: reuse and sanitize juice bottles for water storage-it's cost-effective and eco-friendly .

Non-perishable Food : Stock up on canned goods, protein bars, trail mix, dried fruits, and shelf-stable snacks.

Manual Can Opener & Matches : Don't overlook these small tools-no point in storing cans you can't open.

First-Aid Kit : Include antiseptics, gauze, tape, scissors, pain relievers, and essential personal medications.

Flashlights & Batteries : Keep several flashlights and a fresh supply of batteries on hand. Headlamps are also great for hands-free lighting. Multi-tool : A compact multitool with a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, and scissors can serve dozens of emergency uses.

Evacuation Essentials: Be Ready to Leave Fast

Your hurricane preparation checklist should include a go-bag for each person in your household, especially if you need to evacuate quickly:



Grab-and-Go Bag : Pack clothes, medication, water, snacks, ID copies, and hygiene items.

Local Maps : In case GPS fails, paper maps will help guide you to safe zones. Fuel : Keep your gas tank full during hurricane season.“Half full is empty” during an emergency.

Shelter, Warmth, and Home Protection Supplies

Staying dry and warm-whether at home or in a shelter-is critical in the aftermath of a hurricane:



Emergency Blankets or Sleeping Bags : Lightweight, waterproof sleeping options can save lives in cold or wet conditions.

Tarp & Duct Tape : Perfect for patching leaks, broken windows, or setting up a quick shelter.

Rain Gear : Include ponchos, raincoats, and waterproof boots in your hurricane kit checklist. Trash Bags : Use them for cleanup, waterproofing items, or even impromptu ponchos.

Important Documents: Secure and Waterproof

In a disaster, having immediate access to legal, financial, and medical documents can accelerate recovery:



Waterproof Document Bag : Store copies of IDs, insurance papers, deeds, medical records, and photos. For a cheap and free version, place important documents in Ziploc bags and store them inside a sealed plastic box.

Cash : ATMs may not work during power outages, so keep emergency cash in small denominations.

Emergency Contacts : Write down phone numbers for loved ones, doctors, and local emergency services. High Storage Tip : Keep all documents and sentimental items high off the floor in waterproof containers to avoid flood damage.

Communication and Life-Saving Technology

Having access to information and ways to signal for help is critical when cell towers go down or the power grid fails:



NOAA Weather Radio : A battery-powered or hand-crank radio provides real-time hurricane updates and emergency alerts.

Cell Phone & Chargers : Include portable power banks and solar chargers in case outlets are unavailable.

Whistle : A low-tech but powerful way to signal for help if trapped or stranded.

Portable Solar Generator : A great long-term investment that can power medical devices or phones during extended outages.

Emergency Beacon Lights : These lights can flash SOS signals and increase your visibility during rescues. A Social Media Plan: In times of crisis, social media can be a powerful tool , providing users with real-time updates, emergency alerts, and a way to communicate with loved ones during and after a storm.

A Hurricane Preparation Checklist for Pets

Don't forget your four-legged family members when building your hurricane kit:



Food & Water : Pack at least a week's supply, along with bowls and medications.

Leash, Carrier, or Crate : These are crucial for evacuations or staying at shelters. Spare Leash & Comfort Items : Extra leash, toys, and treats help soothe stressed pets.

Final Word: Make Your Hurricane Preparation Checklist Now

Disasters don't wait, and neither should your planning. A thorough hurricane preparation checklist ensures you're not scrambling when the storm is hours away. From clean water and backup radios to pet supplies and waterproof documents, your kit is your frontline defense.

Team Rubicon has responded to hundreds of hurricanes and natural disasters across the country. We know from experience: those who prepare, recover faster.

Hurricane_Preparation_Checklist_TeamRubicon Download

