Kevel Powers Kleinanzeigen's Next-Generation Retail Media Network

Kevel, the industry leader in API-based ad serving technology, today announced that Kleinanzeigen, Germany's largest online classifieds platform, has chosen Kevel's Retail Media Cloud® to power its next-generation retail media network. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Kleinanzeigen's digital advertising strategy and underscores Kevel's expanding presence in the European market.

By leveraging Kevel's cutting-edge technology, Kleinanzeigen aims to create a sophisticated, custom-built advertising platform that aligns with its commitment to connecting local buyers, marketplace sellers & brands. The new retail media network will enable Kleinanzeigen to offer its advertising partners more targeted and effective ways to enhance the user-experience and reach high-intent consumers with more than 700M monthly visits.

Working closely with the Kevel team, Kleinanzeigen will utilize the Retail Media Cloud® to seamlessly integrate retail media offerings into its advertising strategy. This collaboration will focus on enhancing the user experience across both owned and off-site channels through personalization and innovative ad formats, leveraging Kleinanzeigen's unique first-party data.

James Avery, Founder and CEO of Kevel, commented, "We are excited to welcome Kleinanzeigen to the Kevel family. Their decision to build their retail media network on our Retail Media Cloud® platform demonstrates the versatility and strength of our API-first approach. We look forward to helping Kleinanzeigen create a truly unique advertising experience that reflects their brand values and meets the evolving needs of both advertisers and users."

Key benefits of the Kleinanzeigen-Kevel partnership include:



Enhanced Scalability: Working with Kevel means Kleinanzeigen can now enhance their capabilities and build for scale to ensure they are efficiently and effectively working toward their goal of scaling its customer-base and ad inventory across their media network.

Diverse Ad Formats: Kevel's platform supports a wide range of ad units, allowing Kleinanzeigen to implement native ads, sponsored listings, and other custom formats seamlessly.

Rapid Deployment: With Kevel's technology, Kleinanzeigen can launch custom retail media campaigns in as little as 14 days, ensuring agility and responsiveness to market demands.

Data Compliance and Security: Kevel's industry-leading data compliance features allow Kleinanzeigen to confidently use its user data while maintaining strict privacy standards. Improved Advertiser ROI: More precise targeting and diverse ad formats are expected to significantly enhance returns for Kleinanzeigen's advertising partners.

Fabian Schmitt-Pfeifer, Head of Product Retail Media at Kleinanzeigen, said, "At Kleinanzeigen, we're constantly seeking innovative ways to improve our users' experience and provide value to our advertising partners. Kevel gives us the tools and flexibility we need to build a retail media network that's uniquely tailored to our platform. We're excited about the possibilities this opens up for our business, our users, and our advertising partners."

The implementation of Kevel's Retail Media Cloud® began earlier this year with the first ad placements going live in April and is expected to be completed in phases over the coming months.

About Kevel

Kevel is revolutionizing retail media with its AI-powered, API-first Retail Media Cloud®, empowering retailers, marketplaces, and eCommerce platforms to build, level up, and scale custom ad networks while maintaining full control of their first-party data. By offering unparalleled flexibility in ad serving, audience segmentation, and self-serve capabilities, Kevel enables businesses to launch impactful retail media programs in weeks, not years.

Kevel's mission is rooted in the belief that every digital retailer should have the tools to create their own tailored ad platform, comparable to industry leaders like Amazon. Harnessing the power of AI for data-driven decision-making, Kevel has helped leading brands such as Chewy, The Home Depot, Dollar General, John Lewis, Sonae, Lyft, El Corte Ingles, Slickdeals, and others launch impactful retail media networks-fostering innovation and unlocking new revenue opportunities. With Kevel, businesses can differentiate their ad programs, maximize their share of media dollars, and take control of their retail media destiny. Discover the power of customization and performance at .

About Kleinanzeigen

Kleinanzeigen is the leading online classifieds platform in Germany. On average, more than 55 million ads are posted in a wide range of categories – from children's needs to electronics and real estate. Most of the items listed are second-hand. In this way, users make an active contribution to greater sustainability. Kleinanzeigen also offers companies the opportunity to present their services online in a simple way. Kleinanzeigen was launched in September 2009 as eBay Kleinanzeigen. In May 2023, the company was renamed Kleinanzeigen.