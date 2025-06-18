Decentralized Social Network Imagen AI (IMAGE) Prepares To Apply For Coinbase & Binance Exchange Listings

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2025) - Imagen Network, the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has announced that it is preparing for token listings on two of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase and Binance. These strategic listings will offer global users direct access to the $IMAGE token, advancing the platform's mission to redefine digital social interaction through decentralization and generative AI.







Scaling decentralized social creativity to global platforms.

The upcoming listings are expected to significantly increase liquidity, accessibility, and visibility for the $IMAGE token. With millions of users across both exchanges, the move is projected to draw broader participation into Imagen's community-driven ecosystem. The token, already live on BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Solana, enables users to access AI creative tools, engage with modular community nodes, and participate in decentralized governance.

Imagen Network's preparation for top-tier exchange listings follows rapid ecosystem growth, including its recent $52 million investment backing, multichain expansion, and Social Node Orchestration launch. These milestones collectively underscore Imagen's readiness to scale globally and become a major force in the decentralized creator economy.

By aligning with Coinbase and Binance, Imagen moves closer to its goal of democratizing content ownership and building a user-first, AI-enhanced social future-one where creativity and community are both free and rewarded.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.