Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADB's CAREC Investment Signals Shift Toward Targeted Policy Impact

ADB's CAREC Investment Signals Shift Toward Targeted Policy Impact


2025-06-18 01:05:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In a move underscoring its long-term commitment to regional cooperation and sustainable development, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a $650,000 technical assistance grant to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute. This strategic investment-funded through ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund-signals an important step forward in enhancing the region's economic research, coordination, and policy implementation mechanisms, including in key economies like Azerbaijan.

