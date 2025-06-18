BSPK, a leader in AI-powered personalization and customer engagement technologies, is proud to announce the publication of a new feature article in Forbes: "The Transformational Era Of Agentic Commerce In Retail: Enhancing Operational Efficiency And Customer Engagement .

Authored by BSPK CEO Zornitza Stefanova, the piece spotlights how agentic commerce-a new frontier in retail driven by AI-powered customer autonomy-is revolutionizing the industry. The Forbes article examines the convergence of intelligent systems, automation, and hyper-personalization to enhance both operational efficiency and the customer experience.

"Retail is no longer just about transactions," said Zornitza Stefanova in the article. "It's about creating intelligent, adaptive relationships between brands and their customers. Agentic commerce empowers both sides to engage meaningfully in ways that were never before possible."

BSPK's thought leadership in this area has solidified the company as a go-to source for brands navigating the transition into AI-first retail strategies.

To complement the Forbes article, BSPK has also released a library of expert-driven guides that expand on the concepts introduced:



What is Agentic Commerce? - A foundational overview that breaks down the core components of agentic commerce and its impact on the future of retail.

Why AI-Driven Personalization Is the Future of Agentic Commerce - This blog emphasizes how AI enables real-time personalization, making each customer interaction more relevant, efficient, and autonomous.

How to Leverage AI for Enhanced Customer Engagement in Agentic Commerce - A practical resource offering actionable strategies for businesses aiming to deepen engagement through intelligent automation. Ethical Considerations of AI Usage in Agentic Commerce - A crucial examination of the responsibilities brands face when deploying AI in customer interactions.

Zornitza elaborates in the Forbes piece:

"At BSPK, we believe personalization must be responsible, respectful, and transparent. The future of AI in retail hinges not just on what technology can do, but on how ethically and intentionally we apply it."

BSPK's platform is uniquely positioned to support the demands of agentic commerce by bridging in-store and digital personalization at scale. With AI at its core, BSPK offers tools that allow brands to:



Deliver personalized product recommendations in real-time

Automate customer journeys while maintaining a human touch

Enhance sales associate performance through AI-augmented insights Build trust through transparency and ethical AI design

As retailers reevaluate their tech stacks and customer engagement strategies, the rise of agentic commerce provides a compelling call to action.

"The traditional eCommerce playbook is being rewritten," Zornitza explains. "Retailers that invest in agentic experiences today will become tomorrow's category leaders."

The Forbes feature solidifies BSPK's leadership role in defining this emerging space. With a growing body of educational content, industry recognition, and an expanding client base, BSPK continues to help luxury and premium brands deliver elevated, AI-enhanced shopping experiences.