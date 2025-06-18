Simpletradery Announces Software Giveaway For Page Network Dominator: Win Full Access To AI-Powered Facebook Marketing Tools
To celebrate the upcoming launch, Simpletradery is giving away 3x Full Access Passes to the entire funnel, including all upsells, automation tools, viral image generators, and evergreen campaign creators.
“We built Page Network Dominator for marketers who want consistent content and conversions - without tech overwhelm,” said Benjamin Hübner, creator of the tool and founder of Simpletradery.“It's fast, foolproof, and gives users everything they need to turn Facebook into a traffic and income machine.”
What Makes Page Network Dominator Different?
Unlike complex marketing suites, this system focuses on simplicity and speed. Users can:
Create high-quality, brand-consistent Facebook Pages in minutes
Instantly generate 7–28 days of content from PLR, transcripts, or blog posts
Turn posts into monetized short-form campaigns and evergreen content loops
Automate syndication across multiple platforms without extra tools or fees
Everything is pre-built, customizable, and optimized for engagement, making it ideal for beginners and time-strapped creators.
Affiliate Program Now Open
Marketers and influencers can now join the affiliate program to promote Page Network Dominator and earn up to 100% commissions on the front end and 50% on all upsells. An affiliate contest with $300 in cash prizes is running during the launch period.
How to Enter the Giveaway
The sweepstake is open worldwide and runs until launch day. Entrants simply need to visit the giveaway page, enter their email, and share their unique referral link to gain more entries.
Enter the Giveaway and Learn More:
Join the Affiliate Program:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment