Simpletradery Announces Software Giveaway For Page Network Dominator: Win Full Access To AI-Powered Facebook Marketing Tools

MENAFN - GetNews)Simpletradery Pte Ltd is thrilled to announce the official pre-launch giveaway of its breakthrough marketing tool, Page Network Dominator – a beginner-friendly content system that helps entrepreneurs build branded Facebook Page networks, auto-generate viral content, and monetize their presence across social media.

To celebrate the upcoming launch, Simpletradery is giving away 3x Full Access Passes to the entire funnel, including all upsells, automation tools, viral image generators, and evergreen campaign creators.

“We built Page Network Dominator for marketers who want consistent content and conversions - without tech overwhelm,” said Benjamin Hübner, creator of the tool and founder of Simpletradery.“It's fast, foolproof, and gives users everything they need to turn Facebook into a traffic and income machine.”

What Makes Page Network Dominator Different?

Unlike complex marketing suites, this system focuses on simplicity and speed. Users can:



Create high-quality, brand-consistent Facebook Pages in minutes

Instantly generate 7–28 days of content from PLR, transcripts, or blog posts

Turn posts into monetized short-form campaigns and evergreen content loops Automate syndication across multiple platforms without extra tools or fees

Everything is pre-built, customizable, and optimized for engagement, making it ideal for beginners and time-strapped creators.

Affiliate Program Now Open

Marketers and influencers can now join the affiliate program to promote Page Network Dominator and earn up to 100% commissions on the front end and 50% on all upsells. An affiliate contest with $300 in cash prizes is running during the launch period.

How to Enter the Giveaway

The sweepstake is open worldwide and runs until launch day. Entrants simply need to visit the giveaway page, enter their email, and share their unique referral link to gain more entries.

Enter the Giveaway and Learn More:

Join the Affiliate Program: