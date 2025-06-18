Popoff Launches Dye-Free Hydration Freeze Pops With B Vitamins And Electrolytes

MENAFN - GetNews) New freeze pop line offers a clean-label alternative for families, athletes, and wellness-minded consumers seeking functional hydration without artificial dyes.







PopOff, a new player in the functional food and beverage sector, has officially introduced its line of dye-free hydration freeze pops, marking a strategic entry into the growing market for clean-label, health-forward snacks. Targeting parents, athletes, and those prioritizing wellness, these Hydration Popsicles deliver more than 200 milligrams of electrolytes, several B vitamins, and natural antioxidants-without any artificial colors or preservatives.

The brand's debut comes amid increasing demand for alternatives to artificially flavored hydration products. PopOff aims to reframe the traditional freeze pop as more than just a treat-positioning it as a convenient source of daily hydration and nutrients. Offered in six flavors across two product categories-Everyday and Elite+-the pops cater to a wide range of hydration needs. With a focus on natural ingredients and a promise of no added dyes, the brand offers a refreshing option for those looking to support their health without compromising on flavor.







“As a fourth-generation frozen treat maker, I wanted to create something better-something my nieces and nephews could enjoy, and that other families could trust,” said Jaden Merrill, founder and CEO of PopOff.“These hydration freeze pops are made with purpose. We focus on taste and quality without cutting corners on ingredients.”







Each PopOff hydration pop is formulated for real-world use-supporting recovery after sports, providing relief on hot days, or contributing to daily wellness. The pops include essential B vitamins such as B6 and B12, which support energy metabolism, along with vitamin C, vitamin D, and more than 200 milligrams of electrolytes including sodium and potassium to help restore the body's hydration balance.







Functional snacking continues to rise as a consumer trend, and PopOff's launch aligns with that movement. According to registered dietitian and fitness coach Alana Reese, there's a clear shift in consumer priorities.“More people, especially parents and athletes, are paying attention to ingredient lists. We're seeing strong interest in hydration pops and tasty freeze pops that offer benefits beyond just refreshment,” said Reese.“Having a dye-free product that supports hydration and energy is a major step forward.”







PopOff has already begun to generate interest among youth sports programs, where families are increasingly looking for substitutes for sugar-heavy sports drinks. Flavors such as Tropical Punch, Grape, Strawberry, and Lime are designed to be appealing while supporting hydration before, during, or after physical activity. The freeze format also offers practical benefits for cooling down, making the pops suitable for outdoor activities, gym recovery, or daily wellness routines.







“Our goal is to make something functional and fun,” Merrill added.“Whether someone's just finished a soccer game, wrapping up a workout, or looking for a healthier way to cool off, PopOff is designed to fit into their routine. These aren't just snacks-they're tools to help meet hydration goals.”







In addition to its Everyday line, PopOff's Elite+ series is tailored for more demanding hydration needs. It features elevated electrolyte levels and a broader vitamin profile, aimed at performance-oriented users. Despite the differing use cases, both lines reflect the same brand values: no synthetic dyes, no artificial flavors, and a firm commitment to clean ingredients.

The product has already received favorable feedback online. Early users-including parents, runners, and fitness enthusiasts-have highlighted the formula's simplicity and the convenience of its form. The company is encouraging consumer engagement through giveaways and community campaigns on social media platforms, helping build momentum for the launch.







PopOff enters a competitive market dominated by legacy sports drinks and hydration products that often rely on artificial additives. The company seeks to disrupt that space by prioritizing transparency-both in labeling and formulation. By focusing on natural taste and functional benefits, PopOff sets a new benchmark for what Hydration Popsicles and similar products can offer.

About PopOff

PopOff is a family-owned company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, founded by Jaden Merrill, a fourth-generation frozen treat entrepreneur. The company's mission is to bring functional hydration to families through clean, dye-free hydration pops packed with electrolytes, B vitamins, and natural antioxidants. PopOff's products are designed to meet the needs of both children and adults, offering a convenient and better-for-you alternative in the evolving wellness snack market.

For more information, visit

