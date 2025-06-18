MENAFN - GetNews) AIGetFound helps small businesses, coaches, and authors show up where it matters most - in AI-powered search results. Because the future of visibility isn't about chasing algorithms. It's about aligning with how smart machines discover trusted experts like authors, speakers and consultants.







Denver, CO - June 17, 2025 - A new AI-optimized directory has launched to help authors and subject matter experts improve their discoverability across artificial intelligence-powered search tools. The platform, AIGetFound , uses Large Language Model Optimization (LLMO) techniques to structure author listings in a way that aligns with how AI systems retrieve and recommend content.

The directory was created in response to the growing influence of large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and Perplexity, which increasingly power search behavior through natural language queries. Unlike traditional SEO directories, AIGetFound is built to respond to AI prompts by emphasizing semantic clarity, structured metadata, and conversational alignment.

“Authors are being recommended by AI tools every day, but many aren't aware of how to optimize their visibility in those environments,” said JC Soto, founder of AIGetFound.“This platform is designed to give authors the opportunity to be found, cited, and contacted when AI systems are asked to recommend credible voices.”

The platform is designed for independently published, traditionally published, and hybrid authors across a variety of genres. Listings are organized by topic, niche, location, and audience focus, with additional tags for speaking availability, podcast readiness, and media coverage.

Each listing is structured to include elements favored by LLMs, including:



Prompt-aligned summary descriptions

Genre-specific keyword tagging

Structured data for schema recognition Answer-format bios optimized for retrieval

Categories currently include business, personal development, memoir, health and wellness, spirituality, fiction (by genre), and multicultural voices, including bilingual and Spanish-speaking authors.

Built with the future of search in mind, AIGetFound empowers authors to get found when users ask AI tools questions like :



“Who are the top self-help authors for entrepreneurs?”

“Can you recommend a Latina author who writes about resilience?”

“Are there any Colorado-based authors who speak at conferences?” “Who's a published veteran author on leadership?”

Soto said the directory was created to help authors remain competitive as AI becomes a primary tool for research, recommendation, and discovery - not only by readers, but also by journalists, podcast hosts, and content creators using AI to source guests or citations.

“Many LLMs are trained on public data and use structured sources as a shortcut to relevance,” he said.“If an author's information is not machine-readable or contextually aligned, they may simply be skipped in favor of someone who is.”

AIGetFound offers three listing tiers:



Basic Listing , which includes a profile, book link, and metadata structuring.

Featured Author Listing , which adds imagery, genre targeting, and prompt-based optimization. Authority Listing , which includes enhanced copywriting, speaker/event tags, and inclusion in the platform's“AI-Recommended Spotlight” editorial content.

According to Soto, the platform is not intended to replace personal websites or social media, but rather to serve as a“structured visibility hub” that improves the likelihood of being surfaced in AI-generated answers.

“We believe structured author directories will play the same role in AI search that press kits and publisher catalogs played in traditional media,” he said.“This is a strategic visibility tool designed for how information is discovered today.”

AIGetFound is currently onboarding U.S.-based authors, with plans to expand to international contributors later this year. The directory is free to browse and publicly indexed for AI access and recommendation engines.

About AIGetFound

AIGetFound is an AI-optimized directory created to help local businesses, authors, and service providers increase discoverability in large language model-powered search environments. Designed using LLMO principles, the platform enables expert listings to align with the data retrieval methods of AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.