Wesco Announces The Promotion Of Dirk Naylor To Executive Vice President And General Manager Of Communications And Security Solutions

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, announced today that effective June 30, 2025, Dirk Naylor is promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager, Communications and Security Solutions (CSS). Mr. Naylor succeeds William C. Geary II, who has tendered his resignation from Wesco to become the chief executive officer of a large, private equity-backed company.

Mr. Naylor has been a member of the Company's leadership team since 2005, demonstrating excellent strategic vision and operational expertise. During his tenure, Mr. Naylor supported many Communications and Security Solutions' key initiatives, including the Company's successful cross-selling program, the acquisition of Rahi Systems in 2022, and the formation of Wesco Data Center Solutions, as well as the acquisition of Ascent, LLC, in 2024. He most recently held the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager, USA and Global Accounts.

"Wesco's commitment to excellence is reflected in our leadership and the depth of talent on our team. Bill and Dirk have successfully led the transformation of our global CSS organization contributing to its exceptional growth and performance. I would like to recognize them both for their contributions to our organization and congratulate them on their new roles," said Chairman, President and CEO John Engel.

Mr. Engel concluded, "I am confident that Dirk's strong leadership, business acumen and track record of profitable sales growth will positively impact Wesco as we continue to take advantage of the secular growth trends in serving the complex needs of our global customers."

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.