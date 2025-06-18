COLDPLAY TO RE-RELEASE ALBUMS ON ECORECORDS MADE FROM PLASTIC BOTTLES

LONDON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing their sustainability mission, Coldplay are re-releasing all of their albums as clear 140g EcoRecords made from recycled plastic bottles, produced using injection-moulding technology which reduces carbon emissions during manufacture by an impressive 85% compared with traditional vinyl production.

An EcoRecord sounds and looks as great as a traditional vinyl record, but it has been manufactured using 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a lightweight and durable material that is easily recyclable and designed for a circular economy, significantly contributing to reduced shipping emissions and end-of-life environmental impact.

Each 140g injection-moulded LP is made from, on average, nine recycled PET plastic bottles. These bottles are recovered from consumers as part of a process known as post-consumer recycling (PCR), where they are cleaned, processed into small pellets and then molded into new items. While EcoRecords can be made using either virgin PET or recycled PET (rPET), Coldplay has chosen to use only rPET for all their EcoRecord products.

This pioneering move follows the successful launch of the band's 10th album, Moon Music, last year, which was already released on 100% recycled PET EcoRecords, the world's first album released as a 140g EcoRecord rPET LP. Coldplay continues to lead the charge in making music more sustainable, building on efforts such as cutting the carbon footprint of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour by 59% to date.

Jen Ivory, Managing Director, Parlophone, says: "We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music. The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what's possible when innovation meets intention. It's not just about a new product; it's about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production."

Pre-orders are available from today , with the official release of all EcoRecords planned for 15th August.

Albums being released on EcoRecord:



Parachutes

A Rush of Blood to the Head

X&Y

Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends

Mylo Xyloto

Ghost Stories

A Head Full Of Dreams

Everyday Life Music Of The Spheres

Please note the records should be referred to as EcoRecords, records, or LPs - not as vinyl.

