“Trump Mobile T1” Smartphone And Mobile Operator Officially Launched In US

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul

The United States has officially launched the“Trump Mobile T1” smartphone along with the“Trump Mobile” cellular service provider, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to information, the T1 smartphone features an as-yet undisclosed microprocessor, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, and a 5000 mAh battery. It boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device, named after the former American president, is equipped with a triple camera system featuring a main 50 MP sensor.

While its design bears some resemblance to the iPhone, the phone's body is finished in gold and the back panel is adorned with the American flag.

The“Trump Mobile T1” is expected to hit the market in September, with prices starting at $499.