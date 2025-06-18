Meta Teams Up With Oakley To Tease AR Smart Glasses Launch

Meta has officially announced a new partnership with Oakley to develop a next-generation pair of smart glasses, with the unveiling set for June 20. This collaboration signals Oakley's first major entry into the smart eyewear market, building on the momentum of Meta's successful Ray-Ban smart glasses, Azernews reports.

A teaser video shared by Meta's Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, features the logos of both brands and hints at a bold new product launch that blends cutting-edge tech with Oakley's iconic athletic design.

The partnership traces back to early reports in January, which suggested that Meta and Oakley were working together on a new smart glasses model. While Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses emphasize style and social functionality-featuring cameras and voice controls but no display-the Oakley version is expected to take a sportier, more performance-focused approach.

According to Android Central leaks, the new glasses will reposition the camera to the center of the frame and introduce features tailored specifically for cyclists, runners, and other active users. The design is likely to be based on Oakley's Sphaera line-well-known for its wraparound, aerodynamic look favored by athletes.

One key enhancement rumored is real-time performance tracking through audio prompts, and possibly even early display integration using heads-up projection or AR cues-though that remains unconfirmed.

Interestingly, the launch is taking place earlier than anticipated. Meta traditionally reserves major hardware announcements for its Meta Connect event each September. However, Oakley's official Instagram account confirmed the June 20 date, offering a glimpse into what both companies describe as the "future of functional eyewear."

This move appears to be a strategic counter to Google's recent announcement of its upcoming Android XR smart glasses, expected to launch in 2026. With multiple partners collaborating on Google's XR ecosystem, Meta's rapid rollout of the Oakley glasses may be aimed at maintaining its lead in the increasingly competitive smart eyewear market.

Despite limited initial hype, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have become one of its most successful consumer hardware products, praised for their discreet design, high-quality audio, and seamless integration with Meta AI. The addition of Oakley-a brand synonymous with sport and performance-could help Meta expand beyond casual users into niche active lifestyle segments.

While full specs haven't been revealed, insiders expect:

A sleek, sport-optimized frame

A center-mounted HD camera

Enhanced voice assistant features

Fitness- and cycling-specific tools

Water- and sweat-resistance

Potential integration with Meta AI or WhatsApp for voice-controlled messaging and calls

If successful, the Meta–Oakley collaboration could reshape how people think about wearable tech-not just as fashion or fun, but as a functional, even essential, part of active living.