TELUS Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:56 AM EST - TELUS Inc. : Launched its second annual AI Report, Human-centric AI: Perspectives on trust and the future of AI. The new study shares insights captured from over 5,500 respondents, with specific focus given to engaging with Indigenous Peoples, including First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, and other underrepresented* groups, about their perspectives on artificial intelligence (AI). TELUS Inc. shares T.T are trading down $0.20 at $21.71.
