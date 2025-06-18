Conversational AI And Customer Experience Summit

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Jakarta, Indonesia, 17th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Following the tremendous success of its debut edition, the 2nd Annual Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 is set to return bigger and bolder on 24th July 2025 at the prestigious JS Luwansa Hotel , Jakarta. This premier one-day event, organized by Altrusia Global , will convene global innovators, AI thought leaders, and customer experience (CX) professionals for a transformative day of insights, networking, and future-focused dialogue.

As Indonesia rapidly embraces digital innovation and artificial intelligence across industries, CACES 2025 will serve as a pivotal platform to explore how Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Smart Automation are reshaping customer interactions and transforming businesses. With AI adoption growing across sectors such as banking, telecom, retail, e-commerce, travel, and healthcare , the summit will showcase how organizations are delivering faster, smarter, and more personalized experiences at scale.

Building on the momentum of last year's highly praised inaugural summit, this edition will delve deeper into the strategic, operational, and technological aspects of AI-powered customer engagement. Delegates can expect a power-packed agenda filled with keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, live technology showcases, and curated networking opportunities.

Key Highlights of CACES 2025:

● Expert-Led Keynotes & Thought Leadership:

Hear from renowned CX strategists, AI engineers, digital transformation leaders, and technology visionaries from across Southeast Asia and around the globe. Discover how top enterprises are driving innovation through conversational technologies and redefining customer satisfaction in the digital era.

● Deep-Dive Panel Discussions & Fireside Chats:

Join interactive sessions focused on real-world challenges and opportunities in implementing AI across customer journeys. Topics will include ROI measurement , human-AI collaboration , hyper-personalization , ethical AI , and the future of digital customer service .

● Technology Demonstrations & Solution Showcases:

Engage with leading technology providers and startups unveiling the latest in chatbots, virtual assistants, voice AI, machine learning platforms, and CX transformation tools. Get a hands-on look at cutting-edge solutions that are setting new standards in customer communication.

● Exclusive Industry Networking:

Meet and connect with over 200+ senior decision-makers , including C-level executives, Heads of Customer Experience, Digital and Innovation Leads, Product Owners , and AI specialists . The summit provides a dynamic space to forge strategic partnerships, explore business opportunities, and exchange ideas with the region's most influential leaders in AI and CX.

● Southeast Asia in Focus:

With Indonesia's unique position as a digital-first, mobile-savvy market, CACES 2025 will also highlight regional trends, customer behavior shifts , and local success stories -providing an inside look at how businesses in Southeast Asia are driving real results through intelligent automation.

Whether you're an enterprise looking to scale AI-driven interactions, a technology provider showcasing next-gen tools, or a CX professional eager to stay ahead of the curve- CACES 2025 is the place to be .

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a landmark event that's shaping the future of intelligent customer engagement in Indonesia and beyond.

To register or learn more about speaking, sponsorship, or exhibition opportunities, visit:



About the Organizer:



Altrusia Global is a leading international business intelligence firm specializing in B2B conferences, executive roundtables, and summits across AI, digital transformation, customer experience, and emerging technologies. Through meticulously curated platforms, Altrusia enables professionals to connect, collaborate, and co-create solutions that drive impact and innovation.