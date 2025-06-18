Dallas Mavericks All-Time Coaching Leaders: Winggiest Coach To Title Winner! Full List Here

These five head coaches, they defined Dallas Mavericks history through wins, playoff runs, and one unforgettable title.

Rick Carlisle spent 13 seasons leading the Mavericks and remains the winningest coach in franchise history. He posted a regular-season record of 555-478 and guided the team to the playoffs nine times.

His biggest achievement came in 2011, when he coached Dallas to its first and only NBA championship by defeating the Miami Heat. Carlisle's squads hit the 50-win mark on four occasions, with their best regular-season finish being a 57-25 record during that championship run.

Dick Motta was the Mavericks' first-ever head coach, starting with their debut in the 1980-81 season. In his initial seven-year stint, he gradually built a competitive team, increasing the win total in nearly every season, from 15 victories in year one to 55 wins by year seven.

He led the team to four straight playoff appearances from 1984 to 1987. Motta later returned for two more seasons in 1995 and 1996, but Dallas failed to reach the postseason in those years.

Don Nelson brought experience and a forward-thinking style to Dallas, coaching the team from 1997 through 2005. Across his eight seasons, he compiled a 339-251 record. From 2000 to 2004, Nelson's Mavericks reached the playoffs every year and won at least 52 games in each of those campaigns.

His coaching legacy was recognized in 2012 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was also named one of the NBA's 15 greatest coaches during the league's 75th anniversary in 2022.

Jason Kidd returned to the Mavericks as head coach in 2021, bringing with him the experience of a Hall of Fame playing career and previous coaching stints with Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

Over four seasons, Kidd amassed a 179-149 record. His tenure included two 50-win seasons and consistent playoff appearances. The high point came in 2024 when Kidd led Dallas to the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Avery Johnson took over as head coach during the final stretch of the 2004-05 season after serving as an assistant under Don Nelson. From there, he quickly made his mark with a 194-70 record across three full seasons.

The Mavericks won at least 51 games each year under his leadership. Johnson was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2006 after a 60-22 season and led the team to the NBA Finals after claiming the Western Conference title.