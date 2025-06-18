Elon Musk's X Corp. Reportedly Files Suit Against New York, Says Social Media Law Violates First Amendment

Elon Musk's X Corp. reportedly filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state of New York, arguing that a new social media law violates the First Amendment by compelling platforms to speak and act under government-defined categories.

Filed in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit targets the“Content Category Report Provisions” of the law, which require social media companies to publicly disclose how they manage and moderate content related to hate speech, extremism, and disinformation.

According to court filings cited by Reuters, X Corp. argued that complying with the law would force the platform to disclose“highly sensitive and controversial speech” and expose itself to potential lawsuits and significant financial penalties.

The company claims the law infringes on free speech protections by pressuring platforms to adopt a government-endorsed stance on what constitutes objectionable content.

According to a 2025 study conducted by UC Berkley, hate speech on X has risen by around 50% since Musk bought the social media platform in 2022. It noted that the number of bots and bot-like accounts has also not decreased, despite Musk's promises at the time of purchase.

X is seeking a court order declaring the provisions unconstitutional and blocking state officials from enforcing them.

The complaint reportedly points to a similar California law whose enforcement was partially halted by a federal appeals court last year due to similar First Amendment concerns.

According to Reuters, X also cited a letter from the New York lawmakers who sponsored the legislation, which singled out Musk and X for what it called a“disturbing record” on content moderation that“threatens the foundations of our democracy.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James is named as the defendant in the case.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Sapphire Reserve Fee Hiked To $795 By JPMorgan – Here's How It's Challenging American Express Platinum Cards