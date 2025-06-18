Bitcoin Slides To $105,000 Amid Israel-Iran Conflict Here's When Retail Expects A Breakout Above $150,000

Bitcoin's (BTC) price dipped to $105,800 on Tuesday in U.S. pre-market hours as most cryptocurrencies dived amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

While Bitcoin's price tumbled 1.1% in the past 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) dropped 2.2%. Ethereum's price was around $2,500, down from $2,700 on Monday.

Ripple's XRP (XRP) also fell 2.8%, and Solana (SOL) took a bigger dive of around 3.7%.

Retail sentiment surrounding the apex cryptocurrency also appears to have cooled, with most investors predicting that Bitcoin's price will only surpass the $150,000 threshold in 2026 or later.

Stocktwits poll asking users when they expect Bitcoin's price to hit $150,000. | Source: Stocktwits

According to a Stocktwits poll, which garnered over 7,600 responses, 33% of users believe it will take till at least 2026 for Bitcoin's price to cross $150,000.

Others are more optimistic, but split on when the landmark event will occur. Only 16% believe that Bitcoin's price will cross $150,000 before July, and 24% believe that it could occur before October. The rest of the 27% opine that it could happen before the year is over, but aren't sure exactly when.

The unexpected Israeli strike on Iran on June 13 triggered a market sell-off, pulling Bitcoin down over 7% and ending the week in negative territory.

Under the hood, metrics showed signs of capitulation, Bitfinex analysts said in their report, citing a sharp drop in Net Taker Volume to minus $197 million, its lowest level in several weeks.

“This selling, however, combined with a spike in liquidations, resembles past capitulation-style setups that often mark local bottoms,” the analysts said.

Still, Bitfinex sees the sell-off potentially nearing exhaustion.“This selling, combined with a spike in liquidations, resembles past capitulation-style setups that often mark local bottoms,” the analysts wrote.

They added that if Bitcoin holds the $102,000 to $103,000 range, it could indicate absorption of selling pressure and a possible foundation for recovery.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: Trump Says TikTok Ban Delay Possible, Says Xi Jinping Must Approve