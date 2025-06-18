Jpmorgan Files For Trademark Of Crypto Platform
The trademark application comes as JPMorgan, and other Wall Street firms, push deeper into cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
According to the application filed with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office, JPMD will offer services such as "trading, exchange, transfer, and payment services for digital assets" and "issuance of digital assets."
The upcoming launch of a new crypto platform comes as JPMorgan Chase considers %Stablecoin issuance and offering crypto investment products to its clients worldwide.
Somewhat ironically, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has long been one of the most vocal critics of cryptocurrencies on Wall Street, referring to digital tokens basically as a scam.
However, Dimon has softened his stance recently, saying that the bank will allow its clients to buy %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and other digital assets.
JPMorgan Chase also recently allowed customers to offer up Bitcoin ETFs as loan collateral and is reportedly considering launching its own stablecoin.
JPMorgan currently operates a private blockchain payments network called "Kynexis" that processes more than $2 billion U.S. in daily transaction volumes.
JPM stock has gained 13% this year to trade at $270.36 U.S. per share.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
