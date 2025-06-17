PBK Miner: Revolutionizing Bitcoin Mining With Free Cloud Mining And Sustainable Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PBK Miner is a UK-based company that has reshaped the cryptocurrency mining landscape with its innovative cloud mining contracts.

Carshalton, UK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBK Miner is a UK-based company that has reshaped the cryptocurrency mining landscape with its innovative cloud mining contracts. Today, the company takes a deep dive into how its platform is leading the latest cryptocurrency cloud mining revolution. The cloud mining service provided by PBK Miner is designed to help users increase their income in a passive way, allowing them to accumulate cryptocurrency wealth in the shortest possible time.

With the continuous advancement of technology, the world is gradually moving towards an operating model based on renewable energy. PBK Miner uses renewable energy such as solar energy and wind energy to power its cloud mining business, significantly reducing mining costs and feeding excess electricity back to the grid. This not only effectively saves energy consumption, but also brings considerable returns to investors, demonstrating the huge potential of new energy.

In the fast-growing cryptocurrency space, simplicity and profitability are crucial, and the cloud mining offered by the company is undoubtedly an attractive option for newcomers who want to earn a stable income.





What is Cloud Mining

Cloud mining is a remote cryptocurrency mining technology that covers a variety of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin mining. In this way, users can use the computing power of cloud mining companies to achieve profitability and avoid personal investment in hardware and maintenance. Users can access large mining farms with powerful computing power, which will work tirelessly to crack cryptocurrency puzzles and receive cryptocurrency rewards.

Benefits of Cloud Mining



Easy investment: Users can easily invest without complicated procedures

No need to buy hardware: Users do not need to buy any professional mining equipment, which lowers the investment threshold.

No technical knowledge required: For beginners, cloud mining has low technical requirements and is easy to get started

No operating costs: Users do not need to bear operating costs such as electricity and maintenance fees during the mining process

Flexibility and reliability: Cloud mining provides flexible options, and users can adjust their investment strategies according to their needs Start immediately: Interested users can quickly start mining without tedious preparations

Why choose PBK Miner

PBK Miner is committed to providing efficient and clean energy. The platform was founded in the UK in 2019 and currently has more than 8 million members worldwide. Since its establishment, the company has always focused on the Bitcoin mining business. At present, PBK Miner not only has advanced mining technology, but also has deployed multiple large-scale mining farms. According to statistics provided by the company, PBK Miner accounts for about 5.3% of the global computing power.

About PBK Miner

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in England, PBK Miner is a global leader in the cryptocurrency cloud mining industry. After years of development and continuous growth, we currently have more than 100 large-scale environmentally friendly energy mining farms around the world, with users in 183+ countries and regions. We are deeply trusted by more than 8 million users around the world and are committed to always being at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology applications.

PBK Miner Platform Advantages

Cutting-edge equipment: The platform uses equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Antminer, and Jueneng Combination Miner to ensure the stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin mining machines.

Legality and global users: PBK Miner was legally established in the UK in 2019 and is protected and regulated by the British government. With advanced technology, it has attracted more than 8 million real users around the world.

Intuitive interface: The platform's user-friendly interface design allows cryptocurrency novices to easily get started and navigate smoothly.

Support for a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: Users can settle a variety of popular cryptocurrencies, such as USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana), XRP, etc.

Stable income: The contracts launched by the platform have daily income, and the principal is automatically returned when the contract expires to ensure the safety of user investment.

Professional team: The platform has an experienced IT team and a 24/7 real-time customer service team to solve problems for users at any time.

Affiliate Program: By referring a friend, you can earn up to $30,000 in referral bonuses, increasing your earning opportunities.

How to join PBK Miner

Register: Register now to get a $10 bonus ($0.60 for daily sign-in) .

Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that meets your goals and budget. PBK Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet different needs, whether you are a novice or an experienced miner, you can easily get started.

Start making profits: After selecting and activating a mining contract, you just need to wait for the system to do all the work for you. PBK Miner's advanced technology ensures that your mining operations run efficiently, thereby maximizing your potential profits.

Choose the contract that suits your investment strategy:

Experience contract: investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $7.

Classic contract: investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500 + $32.5.

Classic contract: investment amount: $3000, total net profit: $3000 + $870.

Prepaid contract: investment amount: $5000, total net profit: $5000 + $2325.

Advanced contract: investment amount: $10,000, total net profit: $10,000 + $7425.

As your mining activity progresses, earnings will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track your mining progress through the platform dashboard and withdraw your earnings when you are ready.

For more information about the new contract, please visit the official PBK Miner platform website: .

In short

PBK Miner is a company legally registered in the UK, focusing on network encryption technology services. It is authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Services Authority and strictly abides by local laws and regulations. PBK Miner provides a simple and convenient way to make profits from cloud mining. Whether you are a mining novice or an experienced investor, the platform aims to help users easily maximize their profits.

Start using PBK Miner's worry-free cloud mining solution now and increase your income!

For more details, please visit the PBK Miner official website:

, or download our mobile apps from Google Play and Apple Store .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or a trading recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in the loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

