Lottery Appoints Acclaimed Actor And Director Tamer Hassan As President Of Sports Studios

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) or“the Company”), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports and entertainment, today announced the appointment of internationally celebrated actor, producer, and entrepreneur Tamer Hassan as President of Studios, its newly formed content division focused on film, docuseries, and original programming.

A Director for since June 2023, Mr. Hassan brings a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in international film and television. He is widely known for iconic roles in productions such as Layer Cake, The Business, The Football Factory, Eastern Promises and Game of Thrones.

In his capacity as President of Studios, Hassan will lead the division's creative and strategic efforts to develop, produce and distribute compelling sports-focused films, docuseries, and premium digital content. This new arm of the business will serve as the cornerstone of global expansion into entertainment media and immersive storytelling.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman & CEO of stated:

“Tamer is a force of nature - his experience, storytelling instincts, and deep connection to the world of sport make him uniquely suited to lead Studios. We're proud to have him at the helm as we build a slate of powerful content that inspires audiences and builds our global brand.”

Studios is in pre-production on a number of titles, including a documentary series chronicling the acquisition and revival of a major British football club, behind-the-scenes access to elite athletes and original narratives exploring the heart of global sport.

Tamer Hassan commented:

“I've always believed in the power of sport and film to unite, inspire and tell real human stories. As President of Studios, I'm excited to bring those worlds together and produce original, emotional, and authentic content for fans across the globe. We're just getting started.”

This announcement signals a bold new chapter in the evolution of - blending sport, cinema and storytelling through the leadership of a creative icon.

About

The Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands - including Tinbu and WinTogether, comprise a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports. Follow the Company on X , Instagram and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“initiatives,”“continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, expectations related to the investigation of short selling or potential naked short selling, including the Company's analysis, its ability to take appropriate corrective action, or any potential investigations by regulators; any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls; additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review; the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq; the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement; the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: For more information, please visit or contact our media relations team at ....