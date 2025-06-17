Kaleris Launches Advanced Optimization Solutions At TOC Europe 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -Solution set optimizes container handling equipment across waterside, landside and yard operations-

ATLANTA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris , a global provider of leading supply chain execution software, today announced new Advanced Optimization solutions that complement its N4 terminal operating system. The solutions work together to optimize scheduling and dispatch across manned RTGs, automated RTGs, and terminal trucks, resulting in faster job assignments, shorter cycle times and safer work environments. Together, the solutions empower terminals to manage their container handling equipment (CHE) more effectively and achieve higher productivity with their current fleet.

“Container terminals move 30% more cargo today than 10 years ago, and their yards are often operating at higher capacity,” said Scott Holland, Chief Product Officer at Kaleris.“The rising complexity of terminal operations makes real-time optimization critical to efficient execution. To meet these challenges, terminals require solutions that minimize waste from idling or unladen travel, reduce waiting time, and eliminate unnecessary moves so they can deliver superior service to their customers. Our new Advanced Optimization solutions empower them to move more cargo and move it more efficiently-without requiring additional equipment.”

Within the solution set, RTG Optimization (RTG-O) and Automated RTG Optimization (RTG-A) have delivered productivity gains for terminals around the world, including Malta Freeport Terminals , a leading transshipment hub in the Mediterranean that handled almost 3 million TEUs in 2024.

Dr. Hein Chetcuti, Chief Transformation Officer at Malta Freeport, noted,“Our industry and the world around us are shifting, and we must embrace technology to stay competitive. Consistency in dispatching is key to success in our operations, and we are using RTG-O from Kaleris to move towards this objective. With an average of 13 working points on the quay, over 50 pieces of yard equipment and around 110 terminal tractors per shift, our schedulers and crane operators appreciate that they can rely on one system to collaborate and prioritize their activities. RTG-O enables us to work smarter across yard blocks and process vessels faster, while maintaining safety.”

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Malaysia's largest transshipment hub, pioneered using RTG-O and was also the first terminal in the world to implement the new Terminal Truck Optimization (TT-O) solution. When PTP started using TT-O to strategically plan truck movements across multiple zones, drivers received their job assignments 44% faster, leading to a 13% reduction in truck cycle time. PTP's skilled workforce leveraged this acceleration to set a new record in quayside moves in a single 12-hour shift. Within two months of deployment, PTP experienced a 14% improvement in truck productivity, a 20% increase in laden truck travel, a 20% reduction in quay crane waiting time, and a 7% reduction in fuel consumption.

Joe Schofield, Chief Operations Officer at PTP, said,“Kaleris's new optimization solutions are a powerful combination for advancing terminal efficiency. At PTP, we work to continuously evaluate how we can improve our performance to best serve our customers. With RTG-O and TT-O working in tandem, we can precisely plan our resources and strategically make operational decisions. Having a real-time view of both our landside and waterside CHE with N4 empowers us to minimize downtime and maximize productivity. The solutions complement each other, amplifying operational gains across our fleet and yard. We look forward to continuing our work with Kaleris to drive innovation through technology that provides real-world value.”

Augmenting the optimization advancements available through RTG-O and TT-O, Kaleris also supports customers in advancing their data strategy as a foundation for continuous improvement. Terminals can utilize Execution & Visibility Platform solutions, such as OpsView and Analytics, to measure the business value of operational improvements delivered through the Advanced Optimization suite. RTG-O, RTG-A and TT-O may be deployed and tested in sections as yard cranes and terminal tractors are integrated into a fleet.

