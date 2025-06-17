Silvaco To Host A Tech Talk On The Diffusion Of Innovation
This session is intended to provide investors and analysts with an in-depth understanding of how Silvaco is expanding the ecosystem for its innovative products, including the Fab Technology Co-OptimizationTM (FTCO) solution. There will also be an opportunity for Q&A with management.
Event Details:
- Event Title:“The Diffusion of Innovation: Investing in the Ecosystem Expansion” Date/Time: Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time Presenter: Ian Chan, Chief Revenue Officer
A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website at .
About Silvaco Group, Inc.
Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco's solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at silvaco.com .
Contacts
Media Relations:
Tiffany Behany, ...
Investor Relations:
Greg McNiff, ...
